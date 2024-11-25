IPL: Purse remaining for teams after Day 1 of auction
The first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction came to a close at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is the second consecutive year that the event is being held outside India. The star of the day was Rishabh Pant, who became the highest-paid player in IPL history after being bought by Lucknow Super Kings for ₹27 crore.
RCB, MI have most money left for Day 2
After the first day of bidding, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had the biggest remaining purse of ₹30.65 crore. They are followed by Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings with ₹26.10 crore and ₹22.50 crore respectively. The auction will resume for its second day at the same venue, also known as the Benchmark Arena.
Remaining budget for other teams
The other teams also have a lot of money left for the second day of the auction. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have ₹17.50 crore and ₹17.35 crore respectively, while Chennai Super Kings have ₹15.60 crore in their kitty. Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad complete the list with budgets of ₹14.85 crore, ₹13.80 crore, ₹10.05 crore and ₹5.15 crore respectively.