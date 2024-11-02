Summarize Simplifying... In short Ricky Ponting, the new coach for Punjab Kings (PBKS), plans to make the team the most dynamic and entertaining in the IPL.

With the largest budget of Rs. 110.5 crore for the auction, Ponting is eager to revamp the team after their ninth-place finish last year.

With the largest budget of Rs. 110.5 crore for the auction, Ponting is eager to revamp the team after their ninth-place finish last year.

He expressed surprise at the non-retention of key players like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant, hinting at a shift in strategy for many franchises.

PBKS retained only two players (Image source: X/@cricketcomau)

Ricky Ponting aims to make PBKS 'most entertaining' IPL franchise

What's the story Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting has said he wants the team to be "the most entertaining franchise" in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Despite playing every tournament since its inception in 2008, PBKS are yet to win a trophy. PBKS retained only two uncapped players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction- Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. Here are further details.

Financial advantage

PBKS enter auction with highest purse

Having spent just Rs. 9.5 crore on retentions, PBKS are left with a whopping Rs. 110.5 crore for the auction. This is the biggest budget of all the 10 teams in the fray. Ponting was excited about this financial advantage when he appeared on The ICC Review, saying they're going into the auction with "the biggest purse by a long way."

Team aspirations

Ponting's vision for a dynamic PBKS

Sharing his vision for PBKS, Ponting said, "I want us to be the most dynamic and most entertaining franchise and group of players in the IPL." He also said new coaching staff will join the team, emphasizing his desire to set PBKS apart from the rest, both off the field and on it. This is part of Ponting's larger plan to revamp the team after they finished ninth last year.

Retention shock

Ponting surprised by non-retentions of key players

Ponting was surprised by the non-retention of key players such as KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC) respectively. He said, "I'm a bit surprised with some of the non-Indian retentions if you like, with both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant being available in the auctions." This unexpected move indicates franchises are looking to take their teams in new directions.