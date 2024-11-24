Virat Kohli breaks this record of Sachin Tendulkar in Tests
Virat Kohli continued his record-breaking spree on Day 3 of the first Australia vs India Test match in Perth. After scoring an unbeaten 100 to help India get to 487/6d in their 2nd innings, Kohli also broke a record of the egendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of catches taken. India set Australia a 534-run target before restricting the Aussies to 12/3 at stumps.
Kohli takes Pat Cummins' catch off Siraj's bowling
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed opener Nathan McSweeney before Mohammed Siraj got nightwatchman Pat Cummins, who was caught. A good length ball nipped away and Cummins who tried to dab, got an edge. Kohli accepted the catch at 2nd slip.
3rd-most number of catches by an Indian fielder
With this catch of Cummins, Kohli has raced to 116 catches for India in the longest format as a fielder. As per Cricbuzz, he has now surpassed the record of Sachin, who held on to 115 catches while representing India. Kohli is now third among Indian fielders with most catches. Rahul Dravid leads with 210 catches. VVS Laxman is next with 135 catches.