Virat Kohli has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record by taking his 116th catch in Test cricket for India.

This achievement places Kohli third in the list of Indian fielders with the most catches, trailing behind Rahul Dravid with 210 catches and VVS Laxman with 135.

Kohli's record-breaking catch came off Pat Cummins in a match against Australia.

With this catch of Cummins, Kohli has raced to 116 catches for India (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli breaks this record of Sachin Tendulkar in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 04:01 pm Nov 24, 202404:01 pm

What's the story Virat Kohli continued his record-breaking spree on Day 3 of the first Australia vs India Test match in Perth. After scoring an unbeaten 100 to help India get to 487/6d in their 2nd innings, Kohli also broke a record of the egendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of catches taken. India set Australia a 534-run target before restricting the Aussies to 12/3 at stumps.

Kohli takes Pat Cummins' catch off Siraj's bowling

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed opener Nathan McSweeney before Mohammed Siraj got nightwatchman Pat Cummins, who was caught. A good length ball nipped away and Cummins who tried to dab, got an edge. Kohli accepted the catch at 2nd slip.

3rd-most number of catches by an Indian fielder

With this catch of Cummins, Kohli has raced to 116 catches for India in the longest format as a fielder. As per Cricbuzz, he has now surpassed the record of Sachin, who held on to 115 catches while representing India. Kohli is now third among Indian fielders with most catches. Rahul Dravid leads with 210 catches. VVS Laxman is next with 135 catches.