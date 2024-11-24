Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, Punjab Kings (PBKS) made a significant investment in Arshdeep Singh, a player who has proven his worth in previous seasons.

Arshdeep, who has played 65 matches for Punjab, has taken 78 wickets and has been a standout performer in T20Is for India, being the highest wicket-taking pacer with 95 scalps.

His impressive record places him as India's second-highest wicket-taker, just behind Yuzvendra Chahal.

Arshdeep did well for PBKS, claiming 78 scalps (Image Source: X/@IPL)

PBKS use RTM for Arshdeep Singh, spend ₹18 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 04:08 pm Nov 24, 202404:08 pm

What's the story India's premier T20I pacer, Arshdeep Singh, has seen the Punjab Kings go heavy on him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Arshdeep, who made his IPL debut for PBKS, played for the franchise from 2019 to 2024 before being a surprise release. PBKS have bolstered their bowling with Arshdeep. PBKS used Right To Match, spending ₹18 crore.

78 scalps in the IPL for Arshdeep

Arshdeep played 65 matches for Punjab across six seasons, taking 78 scalps at 27. Besides two four-fers, he owns a fifer as well. His economy rate in the IPL reads 9.02. He had a strong IPL 2024 campaign, taking 19 wickets at 26.58. He also shone in IPL 2023, taking 17 scalps at 29. In IPL 2021, he claimed 18 scalps at 19.

Most successful pacer for India in T20Is

Arshdeep is the highest wicket-taker for India as a pacer in T20Is. In 60 matches, he owns 95 scalps at 18.10. He owns two four-fers. Overall, he is India's 2nd-highest wicket-taker after Yuzvendra Chahal (96).

