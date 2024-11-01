Suresh Raina hints at Rishabh Pant's possible move to CSK
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has ignited speculation about wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's potential move to the franchise. This comes after Delhi Capitals (DC) released Pant ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. During a recent meeting with ex-CSK and India captain MS Dhoni in Delhi, Raina observed that Pant was also present, fueling rumors of his possible shift to CSK.
Raina's statement on Pant's potential move
Raina further fueled speculation about Pant's move during a conversation on Jio Cinema. He said, "I met MS Dhoni in Delhi, Pant was also there. I think something big is to happen. Someone will be wearing a yellow jersey soon." This statement has led to increased speculation about the wicketkeeper-batter's future in the IPL.
Pant's IPL journey and performance
Pant has been a vital cog for Delhi Capitals, having served the franchise for nine years. In his time, he featured in 111 matches and scored 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31 at a strike rate of 148.93. His remarkable performance features one century and 18 half-centuries. However, DC have now released him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
DC and CSK's strategies for IPL 2025
Ahead of the mega auction, DC have retained four players- Axar Patel (₹16.5 crore), Abhishek Porel (₹4 crore), Tristan Stubbs (₹10 crore) and Kuldeep Yadav (₹13.5 crore). They now have ₹73 crore left in their purse. Meanwhile, CSK have retained five players- Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹18 crore), MS Dhoni (₹4 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 crore), Shivam Dube (₹12 Crore), and Matheesha Pathirana 9(13 Crore). The five-time champions now have ₹55 Crore left in their purse for the upcoming auction.
DC fail to keep Pant despite holding talks
As per Cricbuzz, DC had held long negotiations with Pant, including a meeting on Wednesday evening, to try and get him to sign on for another three years. Pant started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise in 2016 and has been with them since. He smashed 446 runs at 40.54 last season.