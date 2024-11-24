Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Perth Test, India dominated with centurions Jaiswal and Kohli, who scored 161 and 100 respectively, pushing the team's total higher.

Despite efforts from Australia's bowlers, including Nathan Lyon who was the most successful with one wicket, they struggled to counter India's strong batting performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Australia's defeat looks all but certain (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Perth Test: Centurions Kohli, Jaiswal put India on top

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:39 pm Nov 24, 202403:39 pm

What's the story Team India is all over Australia in the ongoing first Test at Perth's Optus Stadium. The visitors have set the Aussies a massive target of 534 runs after declaring their third innings at 487/6. India were powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, who scored timely centuries. Moreover, the Aussies made a poor start and ended the day at 12/3. Their defeat looks all but certain at this point.

Stellar performance

Dominant show from Indian batters

Notably, India had resumed the day at 172/0. Jaiswal and his opening partner KL Rahul continued the good work, adding 201 runs for the first wicket. Rahul, who scored 77, was the first one to depart. Jaiswal made 161. Kohli took over the baton thereafter and smashed his ninth Test hundred against Australia. Debutant Nitish Reddy also played a quick-fire 38 to take India's total higher. Notably, India declared right after Kohli got to his hundred.

Bowling challenges

Australia's bowlers struggle against India's batting prowess

The Australian bowlers had a tough task as India batted for almost five sessions. Nathan Lyon was their most successful bowler with the figures of 2/96. Other bowlers Mitchell Starc (1/111), Josh Hazlewood (1/28), Pat Cummins (1/86) and Mitchell Marsh (1/65) could only take one wicket each. Part-timers Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head also tried their hand at bowling but failed to make an impact.

Kohli

30th Test hundred for Kohli

Kohli remained unbeaten on 100 off 143 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes). Courtesy of this knock, Kohli has raced to 9,145 Test runs at 48.13. Besides his 30 tons, he also carries 31 fifties. 4,689 of his runs have come in away games at 43.41 (100s: 16). Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), and Gavaskar (34) are the only ones with more Test hundreds for India.

Stats

Nearly 1,500 Test runs in Australia

Across 14 Tests on Australian soil, Kohli has scored 1,457 runs at an average of 56.03, with a top score of 169, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes seven centuries and four half-centuries. Among Indians, only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (1,809) has scored more Test runs Down Under. Overall, Kohli has 2,147 Test runs against the Aussies at 48.79 (100s: 9, 50s: 5).

Jaiswal

A knock of character from Jaiswal

Jaiswal, who bagged a duck on Day 1, departed for 161 off 297 balls (15 fours, 3 sixes). The youngster boasts an incredible record as he has raced past 1,500 runs (now 1,568) from 14 Tests at 58.07. He now has four centuries and eight half-centuries to his name, with a best score of 214. This was his second away Test hundred. It must be noted that Jaiswal is playing his maiden Test against Australia.

DYK

Jaiswal scripts these records

As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal became the third Indian after ML Jaisimha (101 in Brisbane, 1967-68) and Sunil Gavaskar (113 in Brisbane, 1977-78) to slam a century in his maiden Test in Australia. The southpaw now has the joint-third most Test tons for India before turning 23 (4). He also became the first Indian to score 1,500 runs in a single World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Rahul

Fine effort from Rahul

Rahul slammed five fours en route to his 176-ball 77. Playing his 54th match, Rahul has gone past 3,000 runs (3,084), as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 34.26 with 16 fifties and eight tons under his belt. This was his second 50-plus Test score in Australia as his first came in the 2015 Sydney game, where he slammed a ton. Overall, he has raced to 721 Test runs against Australia at 36.05 (100s: 1, 50s: 7).

Partnership

Third Indian opening pair with this feat

Rahul and Jaiswal, who added 201 runs, became the third Indian opening pair to record a double-century stand in SENA nations in Tests. They have joined Chetan Chauhan-Sunil Gavaskar (213 vs England at The Oval, 1979) and Vijay Merchant-Syed Mushtaq Ali (203 vs England in Manchester, 1936). They also became just the sixth visiting opening pair to register a 200-plus partnership Down Under. All the five other pairs with this feat are from England.

Austraian innings

Poor start from Australia

Australia were off to a terible start in this massive run chase. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed debutant opener Nathan McSweeney (0) in the opening over before Mohammed Siraj sent back nightwatchman Pat Cummins (2). Bumrah struck again and trapped Marnus Labuschagne (0) lbw on the last ball of the day, leaving the hosts at 12/3. Australia will take the field on Day 4, needing 522 runs.