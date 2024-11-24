Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, GT secured Kagiso Rabada for ₹10.75 crore.

Despite a modest performance for PBKS this year, Rabada's IPL career has been impressive, with a record of being the fastest to 100 wickets and the only bowler to take 30 wickets in a season.

Having played for Delhi Capitals and PBKS, Rabada's overall tally stands at 117 wickets from 80 matches.

Kagiso Rabada remains the fastest bowler to 100 IPL wickets

IPL 2025 auction: GT acquire Kagiso Rabada for ₹10.75 crore

By Parth Dhall 04:03 pm Nov 24, 2024

What's the story Gujarat Titans have acquired South Africa's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rabada, who was released by Punjab Kings, set his base price at ₹2 crore. He took 11 wickets in IPL 2024. The 2022 IPL champions have gone for his services after spending a whopping ₹10.75 crore. Here are further details.

How did Rabada fare in IPL 2024?

Although Rabada has been one of the most prolific wicket-takers in the cash-rich league, he had a modest run for PBKS this year. The Proteas seamer took 11 wickets from as many games at an average of 33.81, with the Kings finishing ninth. Rabada's economy rate and strike rate read 8.85 and 22.90, respectively.

Rabada has played for two teams

Rabada started his IPL journey in 2017 with the Delhi Capitals. He ran riot in the 2020 season held in the UAE, where the Capitals reached their first-ever IPL final. Rabada was the only bowler to have taken 30 wickets in the season. He averaged 18.26 that season. Rabada represented PBKS in three seasons (2022-2024).

Fastest to 100 IPL wickets

Overall, Rabada has taken 117 wickets from 80 matches in the IPL. His average reads 21.96. In 2023, Rabada became the fastest player to 100 wickets in the IPL. He reached this landmark in his 64th IPL match.

