Wriddhiman Saha to retire from all forms of cricket: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 12:19 am Nov 04, 2024

What's the story Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Wriddhiman Saha, has announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket after the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. The 40-year-old cricketer announced the same today, bringing an end to his illustrious career. "After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last," Saha wrote on X. He further thanked everyone for the support he has received throughout his career and asked fans to make his final season memorable.

Saha has played for India in 40 Tests from 2010 to 2021, and nine T20Is. He has played 170 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans. However, he is unlikely to play next year's IPL as he hasn't registered himself for the mega auction later this month. An official announcement is expected just before the auction.

Saha made his First-Class debut in 2007 and represented Bengal for 15 years before switching to Tripura, after a spat with some Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials. Despite the initial rift, he returned to the Bengal team this season after meeting former India captain and erstwhile BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly. However, Saha had earlier clarified that he would only play red-ball cricket for Bengal and not white-ball tournaments.

However, Saha's return to Bengal hasn't been anything to write home about- zero runs and three catches in two games. He has been out of national reckoning since December 2021. On the 2022 South Africa tour, then India head coach Rahul Dravid told him the selectors were looking beyond him. Nevertheless, Saha continued to play in IPL and was with Gujarat Titans when it won its maiden title in 2022.

