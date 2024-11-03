Premier League: Manchester United and Chelsea play out 1-1 draw
Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw in matchweek 10 of the Premier League 2024-25 season at Old Trafford on Sunday. After a goalless first half, Bruno Fernandes scored his first Premier League goal of the season with a penalty in the 70th minute. However, Moises Caicedo equalized in the 74th minute with a stunning volley. Here are further details.
Nothing much to separate the sides in the 1st half
The first half lacked quality from both sides. Notably, there were many mistskes by individuals too. Noni Madueke somehow hit the post with a header from three yards out after a corner. Marcus Rashford also struck the bar with a late swipe before the half-time whistle was blown. Alejandro Garnacho had United's best chance earlier but his tamed effort was straight to the goalkeeper.
A look at the match stats (1st half)
Both sides had one shot on target each. Hosts United had 0.62 expected goals compared to Chelsea's 1.08. Enzo Maresca's side also had 16 touches in the opposition box to United's 8. Chelsea had 53% ball possession.
Fernandes and Caicedo score a goal each in 2nd half
In the 65th minute, United broke with numbers and Fernandes played the right final ball to Garnacho, who was 12 yards out, centre of goal. However, the Argentine fluffed a horribly skewed effort into the ground and shot straight to Sanchez. United then earned a penalty and Fernandes converted the same. However, Caicedo's superb strike from Casemiro's clearance after a corner saw Chelsea level.
Garnacho comes close late on
Garnacho was close to something special in the 89th minute. A ball bounced to him on the angle and he took on a very difficult half-volley before his shot saw the ball be inches away as it cleared the crossbar.
Key stats of goalscorers Fernandes and Caicedo
Fernandes made his 169th Premier League appearance, scoring his 55th goal. He also owns 43 assists. In the ongoing season, he has one league goal and two assists. Overall, he has five assists this season in addition to three goals. As per Squawka, Former Brighton man Caicedo has scored away from home for the first time ever in the Premier League.
Match stats in full
United had four shots on target from 11 attempts with Chelsea clocking three from 12. Hosts United had 1.96 expected goals compared to Chelsea's 1.53. Maresca's side also had 24 touches in the opposition box to United's 20. Chelsea had 54% ball possession.
United are 13th as Chelsea move to 4th
After 10 games, United have 12 points (W3 D3 L4). United's current tally is their worst ever start to a Premier League season in the competition's history. 13th-placed United have scored just nine times this season in addition to conceding 12. Chelsea have moved to 4th place, going above Arsenal in terms of goals scored. Both sides have 18 points and same goal difference.
27th draw between the two sides in Premier League history
Eight of the last 13 meetings between the two teams have resulted in a draw. For the 27th time, the two sides played out a draw in the competition's history. United are now unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games versus Chelsea.