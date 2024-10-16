Summarize Simplifying... In short Thomas Tuchel, former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach, has been appointed as England's new manager, expressing pride and excitement for the role.

To represent England is a huge privilege: Thomas Tuchel

What's the story 51-year-old German football coach Thomas Tuchel has been officially appointed as the new manager of England's national team. His tenure will begin from January 1, 2025. Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract with The Football Association (FA), making him the third non-British permanent manager of the men's team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. Tuchel said he is very proud to be named as the new England manager. Here are further details.

Tuchel's appointment follows Southgate's resignation

Tuchel's appointment comes after Gareth Southgate resigned in July, after England's loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Lee Carsley, who has managed four games since his interim manager appointment in August, will continue to lead for the Nations League matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland next month. The FA confirmed that Tuchel was their "preferred candidate" among several managers interviewed.

Tuchel expresses pride and excitement over new role

Tuchel expressed his pride and excitement about his new role. "I am very proud to have been given the honor of leading the England team," he said. "I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting," he added.

FA's high hopes for World Cup 2026

Bullingham said he has high hopes for Tuchel and his team, adding their single-minded focus is on giving England the best possible chance to win the World Cup in 2026. This hope comes as England have not won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. The team will begin their qualification process for the 2026 tournament in Canada, Mexico, and United States next year.

Tuchel's contract signing and assistant coach announcement

Notably, the FA board approved Tuchel's appointment last week and he signed his contract on October 8. The announcement was delayed to avoid distractions during the recently concluded international camp. English coach Anthony Barry, who previously worked with Tuchel at Chelsea and Bayern Munich, has been named as his assistant in this new journey.

A look at Tuchel's coaching career

Tuchel boasts an illustrious coaching career, having managed Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. He won the German Cup with Dortmund and two Ligue 1 titles at PSG, including a domestic treble in 2019-20. As Chelsea manager, he won the Champions League, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup before being sacked in September 2022. Despite Bayern Munich failing to win the Bundesliga title last season, Tuchel departed with a year left on his contract.

