IPL 2025 auction: Decoding the stats of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripted history when he recently became the first Indian pacer to complete 300 wickets in T20 cricket. The star bowler accomplished the milestone with his only wicket against Delhi for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction on, Bhuvneshwar holds key on Day 2 of the event in Jeddah.
IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has ₹2 crore base price
The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction saw 72 players get sold on Day 1. Monday will witness an accelerated round as many players are up for grabs. Bhuvi is one of the capped Indian pacers with a ₹2 crore base price.
300 scalps for Bhuvneshwar
Bhuvneshwar took 287 games to complete a triple-century of T20 wickets. He averages 25.27 as his economy is 7.3. The tally includes five five-wicket hauls and as many four-fers. With 278 scalps, Jasprit Bumrah trails Bhuvneshwar among Indian pacers.
Fourth-most wickets in IPL
Bhuvneshwar started his IPL journey with RCB but didn't feature for them. He also played for the now-defunct Pune Warriors India before getting picked by SRH. Bhuvneshwar is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Bhuvneshwar has picked 181 wickets across 176 games in IPL (ER: 7.56). For SRH, the pacer managed 157 scalps at 26.81.
India's 3rd-highest wicket-taker in T20Is
Bhuvneshwar, who last played a T20I in 2022, is India's 3rd-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He owns 90 wickets from 87 T20Is at a phenomenal average of 19.90. He is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (96) and Arshdeep Singh (95). The pacer's economy rate also reads an impressive 6.96. Bhuvneshwar also owns three four-fers and two five-wicket hauls.