IPL 2025 auction: Players to watch out on Day 2

What's the story The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction saw 72 players get sold on Day 1. Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player ever as Lucknow Super Giants signed him. Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings) and Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) received record-breaking bids as well. Here we decode the players to watch out for on Day 2 of the auction.

Prithvi Shaw

Several teams needing an opener will look closely at Prithvi Shaw. Shaw was released by Delhi Capitals, having spent time with them from 2018-2024. He has set his base price at ₹75 lakh. Shaw will hope he can reignite his career. He owns 1,892 IPL runs at 23.94 (50s: 14). He played 8 matches in IPL 2024 and scored 198 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Several teams went heavy for pacers on Day 1 of the auction. So looking at the demands, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be one player who can attract teams. Bhuvneshwar was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar has picked 181 wickets across 176 games in IPL (ER: 7.56). For SRH, the pacer managed 157 scalps at 26.81. Notably, he owns 300 T20 wickets in his career.

Sam Curran

Pace-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran could be one of the players who could mean business on Day 2. Curran, who was released by Punjab Kings, set his base price at ₹2 crore. He has 883 runs in the IPL at 25.22. He also owns 58 wickets in the tournament at an average of 32.75. Overall in T20s, Curran has claimed 247 scalps from 255 matches.

Deepak Chahar

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar will be hoping to garner interest on Day 2 of the auction. Notably, the right-arm pacer was a pivotal player for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team. He served the Men in Yellow from the 2018 to 2024 season, missing the 2022 campaign in between. However, the franchise didn't retain him ahead of the bidding event.