Goa lost to Mumbai by 26 runs (Image Source: X/@MCCOfficial)

Arjun Tendulkar fails to impress ahead of IPL mega auction

By Rajdeep Saha 05:29 pm Nov 23, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, had a disappointing outing in Goa's opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament on Saturday. He gave away 48 runs in four overs and went wicketless against Mumbai in Hyderabad. His batting performance was equally underwhelming with only nine runs off four balls, as Goa lost to Mumbai by 26 runs. Here's more.

Auction prospects

Arjun's future in IPL 2025 mega auction uncertain

The disappointing performance comes at a crucial time for Arjun. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. He was not retained by his former team, Mumbai Indians (MI), ahead of this auction. Despite his recent form, it remains uncertain whether any team will bid for him during the upcoming event.

Past record

His previous IPL stint and performance

Arjun was earlier picked by MI for ₹30 lakh, ₹10 lakh more than his base price, at the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, his performance in the league has been underwhelming. He played four matches during the 2023 season and managed to take only three wickets. Last season, he appeared in only one match as MI finished at the bottom of the league phase.

Information

Arjun's stats in T20 cricket

Arjun has appeared in 22 T20 matches, claiming 26 scalps at 23.92. His economy rate is 8.80. He has one four-fer under his belt. With the bat, he has managed 107 runs at 11.88.

Information

Mumbai hammer Goa in SMAT opener

Riding on a solid 130*-run knock from Shreyas Iyer's blade, Mumbai scored 250/4 in 20 overs. Iyer smoked 11 fours and 10 sixes. In response, Goa scored 224/8 in 20 overs. Shams Mulani was superb (1/25 from 3 overs).