Jaiswal is closing in on a hundred (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks record for most Test sixes (calendar year)

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:49 pm Nov 23, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has set a new world record for the most sixes hit in a calendar year in Test matches. The 22-year-old left-handed batter accomplished the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing first India-Australia Test at Perth Stadium. Although he bagged a duck in the first innings, Jaiswal made a strong comeback with a brilliant half-century in the second innings. This includes two sixes that took his tally to 34 for the year.

Jaiswal's journey to the record

Jaiswal's record-breaking feat came during the third innings of the game. The young cricketer hit seven fours and two sixes on Day 2 and returned unbeaten on 90 off 193 balls. Notably, Jaiswal and his opening partner KL Rahul (62*) gave India a solid start in reply to Australia's first innings score of 104/10. Their brilliance meant the visitors were well placed at 172/0 at stumps on Day 2, extending their overall lead to 218 runs.

Jaiswal's stellar run in 2024

Jaiswal's feat of hitting 34 sixes in Test cricket this year, broke Brendon McCullum's previous record of 33 sixes in 2014. The Indian cricketer matched the former New Zealand skipper's record with his 33rd six against Mitchell Starc. His 34th was against Nathan Lyon. While McCullum hit his 33 sixes in nine matches, Jaiswal achieved the feat in 12 Tests. With 1,209 runs at 57.57, Jaiswal is the second-highest run-getter in Tests this year, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Other top six-hitters in Test cricket

Following Jaiswal and McCullum on the list of top six-hitters in a calendar year are England's Ben Stokes (26 sixes in 2022) and Australia's Adam Gilchrist (22 sixes in 2005). Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also shares the fourth spot with Gilchrist, having scored an equal number of sixes in 2008. This goes on to show the major contributions made by these players to their respective teams' performances.

Here are his Test stats

Jaiswal boasts an incredible record as he is closing in on 1,500 runs from 14 Tests at an average of 56-plus and a strike rate of 70-plus. He currently has three centuries and nine half-centuries to his name, with a best score of 214. However, 1,091 of his runs have come at home at 60.61. It must be noted that Jaiswal is playing his maiden Test against Australia.