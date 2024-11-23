Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Perth Test, India dominated Australia with a strong performance from Jaiswal and Rahul, who both scored half-centuries, and Bumrah, who claimed five wickets.

This led to Australia's second-lowest team total against India in home Tests.

Debutant Rana also impressed, taking three wickets in his first innings.

Jaiswal and Rahul recorded a century stand (Image source: X/@ICC)

Perth Test: Jaiswal, Rahul put India on top against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:25 pm Nov 23, 202403:25 pm

What's the story Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have put India on top in the ongoing opening Test match against Australia at Perth Stadium. The two openers scored unbeaten half-centuries as the visitors were well placed at 172/0 at stumps on Day 2, extending their overall lead to 218 runs. Earlier in the day, Australia were folded for 104 thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's fifer. Here is the day report.

Australian innings

Bumrah's fifer torments Australia

Bumrah, who took four wickets on Day 1, continued his brilliant bowling display on Day 2. The stand-in captain spearheaded India's attack and folded Australia for a paltry 104 runs in their first innings. This gave India a crucial lead of 46 runs. While Bumrah claimed a fifer, debutant pacer Harshit Rana dismissed three batters, including two on Day 2 morning. Notably, the hosts were 67/7 at the start of the day.

Indian innings

Jaiswal, Rahul tighthen India's grip

Jaiswal and Rahul gave India a solid start in reply to Australia's first innings score. The duo showed their class by punishing the loose balls. Notably, Jaiswal bagged a duck in the first innings while Rahul scored 26, contributing to India's score of 150/10. However, both batters have redeemed themselves with individual half-centuries. While Jaiswal returned unbeaten on 90 off 193 balls, Rahul will resume Day 3 at 62 from 153 balls.

DYK

Rahul and Jaiswal script this record

Notably, Rahul and Jaiswal became just the second Indian opening pair to record a century stand on Australian soil in this century (Test cricket). The only other Indian opening pair to score a century stand in Australia this century is Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra. As per ESPNcricinfo, they added 141 runs during the 2003 Melbourne Test and another 123 in the 2004 Sydney game.

Rana

Three-fer for Rana

Rana bowled 15.2 overs in his debut innings, claiming 3/48. With this three-fer, the right-arm pacer has raced to 46 wickets from 11 First-Class matches and has also contributed 476 runs, including one century and two fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 23-plus with the ball and 35-plus with the bat.

Bumrah

Yet another fifer for Bumrah

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 5/30 across 18 overs. With his latest fifer, Bumrah has raced to 178 wickets in 41 Tests. His current bowling average of 20.16 is the third-best among bowlers with 150+ Test wickets. This was his 11th fifer in the format. The 30-year-old has enjoyed his outings against Australia as he owns 37 wickets from eight matches against them at 19.18 (5W: 2).

Record

Australia script this unwanted record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia's 104/10 is now their second-lowest team total against India in home Tests. They were folded for just 83 in the 1981 Sydney Test. Overall, this is their fourth-lowest total against India in this format. This is also Australia's lowest all-out total while batting second at home since 2000.

DYK

Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Brendon McCullum's record

Jaiswal now owns the record of smashing most Test sixes in a calendar year. The southpaw's road to this record has been paved with consistent performances. Jaiswal's 34th maximum this year bettered Brendon McCullum's record from 2014. His 34 sixes have come off just 12 Test matches, showcasing his powerful hitting ability. Notably, he smashed two sixes on Day 2.