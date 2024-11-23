Harry Kane attains these feats with 7th Bundesliga hat-trick
England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has set a new record in the Bundesliga. He is now the fastest to reach 50 Bundesliga goals, having attained the record in just 43 matches. Kane scored a sensational hat-trick as Bayern claimed a handsome 3-0 victory over Augsburg in matchweek 11 of the 2024-25 season. His first came from a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. He scored a 93rd-minute penalty before scoring two minutes later. Here's more.
Kane breaks Haaland's record
After his three goals tonight against FC Augsburg, Kane has now scored 50 Bundesliga goals in 43 games - a new competition's record. He surpassed Erling Haaland's record of 50 goals in 50 games for Borussia Dortmund.
Hat-trick man Kane nets his 7th Bundesliga hat-trick
Kane netted his 7th hat-trick in the Bundesliga. Notably, he managed four hat-tricks last season. This season, he netted his first hat-trick in the 6-1 drubbing of Holstein Kiel in matchweek 3. His second hat-trick this season was against Stuttgart in matchweek 7. Kane's hat-tricks have come against the likes of VfL Bochum, Darmstadt 98, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz 05, Holstein Kiel, Stuttgart and Augsburg.
Kane goes past Pizarro and Kramaric in terms of hat-tricks
Kane (7) has surpassed Claudio Pizarro (6) and Andrej Kramarić (5) in terms of hat-tricks in the Bundesliga. Gerd Müller (32), Robert Lewandowski (16), Klaus Fischer (12), Jupp Heynckes (11), Manfred Burgsmüller (10) and Mario Gomez (10) are ahead of Kane in terms of hat-tricks.
11 successive seasons with 20-plus goals
For the 11th consecutive season, Kane has bagged 20-plus goals in all competitions. He owns 20 goals in 17 matches this season. Last season, he bagged 44 goals in 45 matches for Bayern. Before that, his tally for Spurs read - 32 goals in 2022-23, 27 goals in 2021-22, 33 goals in 2020-21, 24 goals in 2019-20, 24 goals in 2018-19, 41 goals in 2017-18, 35 goals in 2016-17, 28 goals in 2015-16, and 31 goals in 2014-15.
Kane owns 64 goals and 20 assists for Bayern
Kane has raced to 64 goals for Bayern in 62 matches. He also owns 20 assists for the club in all competitions, including 13 in the Bundesliga. Kane is involved in 28 goals for Bayern this season (G20 A8).