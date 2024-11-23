Summarize Simplifying... In short The NBA season is off to a thrilling start with five players standing out.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokić is leading Denver with career highs, while Jayson Tatum's improved shot selection is driving the Celtics.

Anthony Davis is excelling in an expanded role for the Lakers, and despite the Bucks' struggles, Giannis Antetokounmpo is dominating the court.

Lastly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's efficiency and versatility are keeping OKC afloat despite injuries.

These players are setting the bar high, making every game a must-watch.

NBA: Presenting top five MVP candidates so far this season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:41 pm Nov 23, 202402:41 pm

What's the story The NBA season is just one month in, with only 18.6% of games played. Teams are finding their rhythm, rookies are adjusting, and the trade rumor mill hasn't started. While it's too early for conclusions, the first month sets the stage, identifying frontrunners and shaping the season's narrative. Here's a list of early standouts in this one month for the MVP award this season.

#1

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić, the reigning MVP, is off to a dominant start despite missing a few games. He's posting career highs with 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Shooting 56.4% from three, Jokić continues to anchor Denver's offense and defense, proving indispensable. With three MVPs and a Finals MVP in his trophy case, this could be the peak of Jokić.

#2

Jason Tatum - Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is having a career-best season, averaging 29.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while excelling on both ends. His improved shot selection and leadership are driving the Boston Celtics' efficient offense. Defensively, his elite versatility shines, making him crucial to the Celtics' balance. Meanwhile, Tatum's scoring at career-high levels in both volume and efficiency reflects his all-around growth and dominance.

#3

Anthony Davis- Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis is delivering his best season yet, averaging 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks while dominating on both ends. Thriving in an expanded role under head coach JJ Redick, he's scoring efficiently from everywhere and excelling despite injuries. Davis' MVP-worthy start, including standout performances against the Spurs and Pelicans, has been the driving force behind the Lakers' early-season success.

#4

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo is dominating the court, averaging 32.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on 60% shooting. Despite Milwaukee's struggles, he leads the league in 40-point games and posted the highest-scoring quarter this season. Defensively, his clutch block against Houston set up Damian Lillard's game-winner, highlighting his impact. Meanwhile, it is safe to say that only a few players rival his all-around excellence this season.

#5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander is delivering another stellar season, averaging 28.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks. Despite key injuries, OKC is thriving in the West. SGA's efficiency and versatility are unmatched, though fans argue he deserves more free throws on his league-leading drives. With steady performances like his recent 68-point, 15-assist stretch, he's proving to be one of the league's top guards.