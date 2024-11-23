NBA: Presenting top five MVP candidates so far this season
The NBA season is just one month in, with only 18.6% of games played. Teams are finding their rhythm, rookies are adjusting, and the trade rumor mill hasn't started. While it's too early for conclusions, the first month sets the stage, identifying frontrunners and shaping the season's narrative. Here's a list of early standouts in this one month for the MVP award this season.
Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokić, the reigning MVP, is off to a dominant start despite missing a few games. He's posting career highs with 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Shooting 56.4% from three, Jokić continues to anchor Denver's offense and defense, proving indispensable. With three MVPs and a Finals MVP in his trophy case, this could be the peak of Jokić.
Jason Tatum - Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum is having a career-best season, averaging 29.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while excelling on both ends. His improved shot selection and leadership are driving the Boston Celtics' efficient offense. Defensively, his elite versatility shines, making him crucial to the Celtics' balance. Meanwhile, Tatum's scoring at career-high levels in both volume and efficiency reflects his all-around growth and dominance.
Anthony Davis- Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis is delivering his best season yet, averaging 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks while dominating on both ends. Thriving in an expanded role under head coach JJ Redick, he's scoring efficiently from everywhere and excelling despite injuries. Davis' MVP-worthy start, including standout performances against the Spurs and Pelicans, has been the driving force behind the Lakers' early-season success.
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks
Antetokounmpo is dominating the court, averaging 32.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on 60% shooting. Despite Milwaukee's struggles, he leads the league in 40-point games and posted the highest-scoring quarter this season. Defensively, his clutch block against Houston set up Damian Lillard's game-winner, highlighting his impact. Meanwhile, it is safe to say that only a few players rival his all-around excellence this season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder
Gilgeous-Alexander is delivering another stellar season, averaging 28.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks. Despite key injuries, OKC is thriving in the West. SGA's efficiency and versatility are unmatched, though fans argue he deserves more free throws on his league-leading drives. With steady performances like his recent 68-point, 15-assist stretch, he's proving to be one of the league's top guards.