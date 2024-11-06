NBA: Embiid suspended for three games after altercation with journalist
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made headlines after being suspended for three games due to an altercation with a journalist in the locker room. Reports indicate Embiid shoved the journalist following a contentious post-game exchange, sparking debates about media-player interactions in the NBA. While Embiid has not played any games this season due to his injury, we decode his career stats and the incident.
Embiid suspended for three games without pay
Embiid has been suspended for three games without pay after shoving a journalist, the NBA announced. The altercation occurred with a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist who had criticized Embiid, mentioning his son and late brother. The NBA emphasized that while players and media can disagree, physical interactions are never acceptable. The suspension begins with Embiid's next eligible regular-season game.
Embiid's injury details and 76ers' 2024-25 season so far
Embiid missed most of the 2023-24 season due to a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee, following a collision with Jonathan Kuminga early in 2024. He has not yet played this season, as he is in rehab managing his surgically repaired knee. Meanwhile, Philadelphia are off to a struggling start this season, going 1-5, including a devastating 118-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Recap of the 2023-24 season for the 76ers and Embiid
During the 2023-24 regular season, the 76ers finished seventh in the Eastern Conference, with a 47-35 record. They made it to the playoffs but were defeated by the New York Knicks 4-2 in the first round. Embiid played 39 games before he was injured. He managed 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.
2023 MVP's career numbers
Embiid's career with the 76ers has been remarkable, averaging 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game in the regular season. In the playoffs, his performance remains strong with 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He consistently shot over 50% from the field, with a career free-throw percentage of 82.6%.