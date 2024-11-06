Summarize Simplifying... In short NBA star Embiid has been benched for three games without pay following a physical altercation with a journalist.

This comes as Embiid is already sidelined due to a knee injury, with his team, the 76ers, struggling this season with a 1-5 record.

Despite his current issues, Embiid's career has been impressive, boasting an average of 27.9 points per game and an MVP title to his name.

NBA suspends 2023 MVP Joel Embiid over altercation with a journalist in the locker room (Image credit: X@TheDunkCentral)

NBA: Embiid suspended for three games after altercation with journalist

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:34 pm Nov 06, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made headlines after being suspended for three games due to an altercation with a journalist in the locker room. Reports indicate Embiid shoved the journalist following a contentious post-game exchange, sparking debates about media-player interactions in the NBA. While Embiid has not played any games this season due to his injury, we decode his career stats and the incident.

Incident

Embiid suspended for three games without pay

Embiid has been suspended for three games without pay after shoving a journalist, the NBA announced. The altercation occurred with a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist who had criticized Embiid, mentioning his son and late brother. The NBA emphasized that while players and media can disagree, physical interactions are never acceptable. The suspension begins with Embiid's next eligible regular-season game.

Injury/ Current season

Embiid's injury details and 76ers' 2024-25 season so far

Embiid missed most of the 2023-24 season due to a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee, following a collision with Jonathan Kuminga early in 2024. He has not yet played this season, as he is in rehab managing his surgically repaired knee. Meanwhile, Philadelphia are off to a struggling start this season, going 1-5, including a devastating 118-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

2023-24 season

Recap of the 2023-24 season for the 76ers and Embiid

During the 2023-24 regular season, the 76ers finished seventh in the Eastern Conference, with a 47-35 record. They made it to the playoffs but were defeated by the New York Knicks 4-2 in the first round. Embiid played 39 games before he was injured. He managed 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

Career stats

2023 MVP's career numbers

Embiid's career with the 76ers has been remarkable, averaging 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game in the regular season. In the playoffs, his performance remains strong with 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He consistently shot over 50% from the field, with a career free-throw percentage of 82.6%.