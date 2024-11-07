Summarize Simplifying... In short Buddy Hield, Tre Mann, Scotty Pippen Jr, Payton Pritchard, and Bennedict Mathurin are emerging as strong contenders for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Warriors' guard Buddy Hield currently leads the NBA 6th Man of the Year rankings through Week 2 (Image credits: X/@warriors)

NBA: Decoding Sixth Man of the Year candidates (Week 2)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:55 pm Nov 07, 202404:55 pm

What's the story As Week 2 of the NBA season wraps, the Sixth Man of the Year race is heating up. Bench guards are providing key offensive boosts, while one reserve leads in assists. However, some early-season favorites have shifted to starting roles or faced offensive challenges, creating an unexpected mix of contenders for the top spot. We present to you the current top five 6MOTY candidates.

#1

Buddy Hield - Golden State Warriors

Buddy Hield is excelling as Klay Thompson's replacement for the Warriors, averaging 22.2 points and 5.0 threes per game through six games, mostly off the bench. With impressive 51.6/51.7/90.0 shooting splits, he has scored 21+ points in five outings, emerging as an early Sixth Man of the Year favorite. Overall, he owns 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 639 games.

#2

Tre Mann - Charlotte Hornets

Hornets guard Mann has been a standout for the team in his first full season, averaging career highs of 19.2 points and 2.7 threes per game. With three 23-plus point performances, his shot-creating ability and playstyle have drawn comparisons to Allen Iverson. Overall, Mann owns 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game across 176 regular season games.

#3

Scotty Pippen Jr - Memphis Grizzlies

Point guard Pippen Jr. has become a key contributor for the Grizzlies after earning a rotation spot. Leading all bench players with 7.3 assists per game (eighth in the NBA), he also averages 11.4 points, 1.3 steals, and shoots 49.3% from the field. In 35 regular season games, he averages 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

#4

Payton Pritchard - Boston Celtics

Point guard Pritchard has been a key offensive spark off the bench for the Boston Celtics, averaging career-highs of 16.0 points and 3.9 threes per game. Shooting 44.9% overall and 43.9% from beyond the arc, Pritchard ranks fourth in scoring and first in triples, helping the Celtics to a 6-1 record. His career stats read, 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

#5

Bennedict Mathurin - Indian Pacers

After two rough outings, Pacers guard Mathurin bounced back with a season-high 30 points and 11 rebounds in a 135-132 overtime win against the Celtics. Mathurin has scored 19+ points in four of six games, ranking second on the team with averages of 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 52.5% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point. Overall, he averages 15.8/4.1/1.7 per game.