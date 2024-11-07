Summarize Simplifying... In short Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricketer, suggests that Babar Azam, who's been struggling with his form, could benefit from a break, similar to Virat Kohli's strategy during his slump.

Ponting also expressed enthusiasm for Pakistan's new white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan, praising his aggressive style and passion for the game. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ponting advises Babar Azam to follow Kohli's approach

Ricky Ponting advises Babar Azam to follow Virat Kohli's approach

By Rajdeep Saha 04:42 pm Nov 07, 202404:42 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has given Pakistan's Babar Azam some advice as he continues to struggle with his form. He advised Azam to take a leaf out of Virat Kohli's book and take a break from cricket to find his form again. This comes after Babar was recently rested by selectors after the first Test against England due to poor performance. Here's more.

Performance dip

Ponting highlights Babar's performance woes

Ponting highlighted Babar's form, pointing out that he hasn't even scored a half-century in his last 18 Test innings. He was also a flop in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Upon his return to the national side, Babar scored just 37 runs off 44 balls in the first ODI against Australia. "The biggest challenge is how they get Babar back into their side," Ponting said during an ICC Review discussion.

Strategy suggestion

Ponting draws parallels with Kohli's strategy

Ponting also compared Azam's situation to that of Kohli, who also went through a form slump before taking a break from cricket. He emphasized how Kohli utilized this time off the game to refresh his mindset and deal with personal issues. On his return, Kohli produced strong performances, a strategy Ponting believes could work for Babar too.

Endorsement

Ponting endorses break for Babar

Ponting endorsed the idea of Azam taking a break from cricket, suggesting it could help him return to form. "This might be exactly what Babar needs. Maybe Babar needs to get away for a while and stop trying too hard," he said. He expressed hope that a refreshed Babar would once again showcase his top-tier skills in future matches.

New leadership

Ponting expresses excitement over Pakistan's new captain

Along with his advice for Babar, Ponting also expressed his excitement about Pakistan's new white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan. He lauded Rizwan's aggressive playing style and emotional investment in the game as possible assets to his leadership role. "He's the sort of player that I love watching," said Ponting, emphasizing Rizwan's passion for cricket.