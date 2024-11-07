Ricky Ponting advises Babar Azam to follow Virat Kohli's approach
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has given Pakistan's Babar Azam some advice as he continues to struggle with his form. He advised Azam to take a leaf out of Virat Kohli's book and take a break from cricket to find his form again. This comes after Babar was recently rested by selectors after the first Test against England due to poor performance. Here's more.
Ponting highlights Babar's performance woes
Ponting highlighted Babar's form, pointing out that he hasn't even scored a half-century in his last 18 Test innings. He was also a flop in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Upon his return to the national side, Babar scored just 37 runs off 44 balls in the first ODI against Australia. "The biggest challenge is how they get Babar back into their side," Ponting said during an ICC Review discussion.
Ponting draws parallels with Kohli's strategy
Ponting also compared Azam's situation to that of Kohli, who also went through a form slump before taking a break from cricket. He emphasized how Kohli utilized this time off the game to refresh his mindset and deal with personal issues. On his return, Kohli produced strong performances, a strategy Ponting believes could work for Babar too.
Ponting endorses break for Babar
Ponting endorsed the idea of Azam taking a break from cricket, suggesting it could help him return to form. "This might be exactly what Babar needs. Maybe Babar needs to get away for a while and stop trying too hard," he said. He expressed hope that a refreshed Babar would once again showcase his top-tier skills in future matches.
Ponting expresses excitement over Pakistan's new captain
Along with his advice for Babar, Ponting also expressed his excitement about Pakistan's new white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan. He lauded Rizwan's aggressive playing style and emotional investment in the game as possible assets to his leadership role. "He's the sort of player that I love watching," said Ponting, emphasizing Rizwan's passion for cricket.