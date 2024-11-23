Perth Test: Jaiswal, Rahul script this record with century stand
In a major achievement, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have scripted a new record. The duo became just the second Indian opening pair to record a century stand on Australian soil in this century (Test cricket). They achieved the feat in the ongoing opening Test match at Perth Stadium. Notably, Jaiswal and Rahul stitched this century partnership in the third innings of the game.
Bumrah's 5-fer restricts Australia to 104
The second day of the match started with stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah spearheading India's bowling attack. His brilliant five-wicket haul restricted Australia to a paltry 104 runs in their first innings. This gave India a precious 46-run lead, paving the way for Jaiswal and Rahul's record-breaking partnership.
Jaiswal, Rahul's partnership strengthens India's position
Jaiswal and Rahul gave India a solid start in reply to Australia's first innings score. The duo showed their class by punishing the loose balls. Their partnership bettered Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's 71-run stand in the 2021 Sydney Test. Notably, Jaiswal bagged a duck in the first innings while Rahul scored 26, contributing to India's score of 150/10. Both batters fell to Mitchell Starc.
Jaiswal, Rahul join these names
The only other Indian opening pair to script a 100-plus stand in Australia in this century is of Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra. As per ESPNcricinfo, they added 141 runs in the 2003 Melbourne Test and 123 runs in the 2004 Sydney game. Meanwhile, Chetan Chauhan and Sunil Gavaskar (165 in Melbourne, 1981) are the only other Indian openers to script a century stand in the third innings Down Under.