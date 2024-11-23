Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Perth Test, Jaiswal and Rahul's century stand gave India a solid start, surpassing Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's previous record.

Their performance follows in the footsteps of Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra, the only other Indian pair to achieve a 100-plus stand in Australia this century.

This record-breaking partnership, along with Bumrah's five-wicket haul, has strengthened India's position in the match. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jaiswal and Rahul added 100-plus runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Perth Test: Jaiswal, Rahul script this record with century stand

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:20 pm Nov 23, 202402:20 pm

What's the story In a major achievement, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have scripted a new record. The duo became just the second Indian opening pair to record a century stand on Australian soil in this century (Test cricket). They achieved the feat in the ongoing opening Test match at Perth Stadium. Notably, Jaiswal and Rahul stitched this century partnership in the third innings of the game.

Match progress

Bumrah's 5-fer restricts Australia to 104

The second day of the match started with stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah spearheading India's bowling attack. His brilliant five-wicket haul restricted Australia to a paltry 104 runs in their first innings. This gave India a precious 46-run lead, paving the way for Jaiswal and Rahul's record-breaking partnership.

Batting prowess

Jaiswal, Rahul's partnership strengthens India's position

Jaiswal and Rahul gave India a solid start in reply to Australia's first innings score. The duo showed their class by punishing the loose balls. Their partnership bettered Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's 71-run stand in the 2021 Sydney Test. Notably, Jaiswal bagged a duck in the first innings while Rahul scored 26, contributing to India's score of 150/10. Both batters fell to Mitchell Starc.

Record insight

Jaiswal, Rahul join these names

The only other Indian opening pair to script a 100-plus stand in Australia in this century is of Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra. As per ESPNcricinfo, they added 141 runs in the 2003 Melbourne Test and 123 runs in the 2004 Sydney game. Meanwhile, Chetan Chauhan and Sunil Gavaskar (165 in Melbourne, 1981) are the only other Indian openers to script a century stand in the third innings Down Under.