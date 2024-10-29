Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri wins Ballon d'Or
Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri has won the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The star played helped Manchester City win the Premier League and also guided Spain to win the European Championship 2024. Rodri was helped up on stage by former Chelsea midfielder Didier Drogba. Notably, Rodri was currently on crutches after tearing his ACL earlier this season.
Twitter Post
Rodri seals the deal
The 28-year-old midfielder, who lost just one game last season for club and country, was awarded the prize in Paris. He also won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with City. Rodri is the first player in the club's history to win the Ballon d'Or.
Real Madird win Club of the Year award
Real Madrid won the award for Club of the Year and their manager Carlo Ancelotti was the winner of the men's coach of the year award. However, there was no-one from Real Madrid present to receive the prizes. It was reported earlier on Monday that Real Madrid were boycotting the ceremony after reports their forward Vinicius Junior would not win the Ballon d'Or.