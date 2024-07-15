In short Simplifying... In short Rodri, the Spanish defensive midfielder, was named the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024.

Spain midfielder Rodri was adjudged Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Rodri adjudged Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:11 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Spain midfielder Rodri was adjudged Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament. The Manchester City midfielder ran the show for Spain. He missed the second half of the final due to an injury but it didn't matter as Spain claimed a superb 2-1 win over England to win their record fourth European Championship. Here we decode the key tournament stats of Rodri, who defined himself.

Stats

Rodri owned a pass accuracy of 93.35%

Rodri played six matches. As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Rodri completed 407 passes out of 436, clocking a pass accuracy of 93.35%. 236 of his passes were completed in the opposition half. He completed 171 passes in his own half. The defensive midfielder also completed 17 long passes out of 21 attempted. Rodri completed 401 open-play passes out of 430 attempted.

Information

Rodri scored one goal from one shot on target

Rodri clocked two shots (excluding blocks) out of which one shot was on target. It resulted in a goal against Georgia in the round of 16 which Spain won 4-1.

Other stats

Rodri had four touches in the opposition box

Rodri made 13 tackles, 10 clearances and one interception. He had 501 touches and made 41 ball recoveries. He won eight aerial duels and 22 ground duels. He completed two take-ons and one lay-off. Rodri had four touches in the opposition box. Rodri also created six chances for Spain.

Information

Rodri has earned 56 caps for Spain

Rodri has earned 56 caps for Spain since making his first-team debut in 2018. He has scored four goals. Three of his goals have come in 2024, including a brace in a friendly against Brazil back in March (3-3).

Accolades

His accolades with the Spanish team

Rodri won his maiden European Championship with Spain. Before this, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League title. He also finished as a runner-up in the 2020-21 edition of the Nations League. Rodri won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship with Spain in 2015. He was a runner-up at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2017.