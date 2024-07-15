In short Simplifying... In short Spain clinched their fourth European Championship title at Euro 2024, maintaining a 100% win record throughout the tournament.

Standout performances included Dani Olmo's three goals, Lamine Yamal's four assists and Rodri's exceptional midfield play, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.

In the final, Spain edged out England 2-1, with Nico Williams becoming the second-youngest player to score in a Euro final.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the final (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Spain win Euro 2024 title: Their tournament in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:33 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Spain are the champions of Europe after sealing the 2024 UEFA European Championship edition. The Spaniards scored late to claim a 2-1 win over England at Olympiastadion Berlin. This was Spain's fourth European Championship honor - the most by any team. Spain enjoyed a terrific performance throughout the tournament and came out unscathed. Here we decode their tournament in stats.

Wins

100% win record for Spain

Spain finished with a 100% win record in this year's edition. Spain topped their group and came out unscathed, posting three wins and three clean sheets. Spain hammered Georgia 4-1 in the round of 16 before taking down hosts Germany (extra-time) and heavyweights France by 2-1 margins in the quarters and semis respectively. Spain beat England 2-1 in the final as mentioned above.

Trophies

Fourth European trophy for Spain

Spain have won each of their last four major tournament finals - Euro 2008, Euro 2012, FIFA World Cup 2010 and Euro 2024. This was Spain's fourth European Championship honor (1964, 2008, 2012, 2024). They are the team with most Euro honors, having steered clear of Germany (3). Spain are the first side to win the tournament with a 100% win record.

Duo

Olmo scores most goals; Yamal manages most assists

RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo finished with three goals for Spain. His tally was the joint-highest with five other players scoring three goals each. Olmo won the Golden Boot award alongside the other top scorers. Meanwhile, teenager Lamine Yamal bagged most number of assists (4). He scored one goal as well. Yamal was adjudged the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Yamal

Yamal shines at Euro 2024

Yamal played seven matches at Euro 2024 (G1, A4). As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Yamal clocked 14 shots (excluding blocks) with seven of them on target. He created 19 chances and completed 150 passes out of 178 attempted. He completed 12 take-ons and two lay-offs. Yamal made 11 tackles. He won 29 ground duels and one aerial duel.

Rodri

Rodri adjudged Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament

Defensive midfielder Rodri played six matches, scoring once. The Manchester City player completed 407 passes out of 436, clocking a pass accuracy of 93.35%. 236 of his passes were completed in the opposition half. Rodri made 13 tackles, 10 clearances and one interception. He had 501 touches and made 41 ball recoveries. He won eight aerial duels and 22 ground duels.

Spain

Breaking down Spain's stats at Euro 2024

Spain managed 91 shots (excluding blocks) with 44 of them being on target. Spain created 97 chances (highest). Spain scored the most number of goals (15). Spain and Portugal managed three clean sheets each (joint-second most after France's 4). Spain attempted 4,037 passes and completed 3,613. They made 106 tackles in addition to completing 65 take-ons and 48 lay-offs. They won 334 duels.

Final

Key records made by Morata and Williams in the final

As per Opta, Alvaro Morata played his 17th European Championship match, becoming the Spanish player with the most appearances in the history of the competition. Aged 22 years and 2 days, Nico Williams became the second-youngest player in history to score in an European Championship final, after Pietro Anastasi for Italy in 1968 (20 years and 64 days).

Champions!