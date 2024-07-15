In short Simplifying... In short Spain dominated the UEFA European Championship 2024, winning all their matches and scoring the most goals.

The Golden Boot award was shared by six players, each scoring three goals, while France kept the most clean sheets.

Young Player of the Tournament, Lamine Yamal, made a record-equalling four assists, and Georgia's goalkeeper made the most saves.

Spain won the 2024 edition of the UEFA European Championship (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

UEFA European Championship 2024: Presenting the tournament in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:00 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Spain won the 2024 edition of the UEFA European Championship after claiming a 2-1 win over England at Olympiastadion Berlin. This was Spain's fourth European Championship honor. It was a brilliant effort from the Spanish side, who maintained a 100% win record in the tournament. The tournament in Germany saw 117 goals get scored. We decode the tournament in stats.

Spain

4 Euro trophies for Spain

Spain have won each of their last four major tournament finals - Euro 2008, Euro 2012, FIFA World Cup 2010 and Euro 2024. This was Spain's fourth European Championship honor (1964, 2008, 2012, 2024). They are the team with most Euro honors, having steered clear of Germany (3). Meanwhile, England became the first nation in UEFA European Championship history to lose consecutive finals.

Tourney

100% win record for Spain

Spain finished with a 100% win record in this year's edition. Spain topped their group and came out unscathed, posting three wins and three clean sheets. Spain hammered Georgia 4-1 in the round of 16 before taking down hosts Germany (extra-time) and heavyweights France by 2-1 margins in the quarters and semis respectively. They beat England 2-1 in the final as mentioned above.

Goals

Spain scored most goals; Portugal managed best passing accuracy

Spain scored the most number of goals (15). Germany (11) and the Netherlands (10) were the only other sides with 10-plus goals. As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Spain managed 91 shots (excluding blocks) which was the highest. Germany followed suit (70). Spain created 97 chances (highest) ahead of Germany's 71. Portugal had the best passing accuracy (90.53%). Germany followed suit (90.35%).

Golden Boot

Six players won the Golden Boot award

As decided by the UEFA, the 2024 edition would see top scorers share the award rather than picking one. Six players shared the award after scoring three goals each. Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, Germany's Jamal Musiala, Spain's Dani Olmo, England's Harry Kane, Netherlands' Cody Gakpo and Slovakia's Ivan Schranz recieved the award for scoring three goals each.

Player stats

Yamal made four assists; Havertz clocked most shots on target

Lamine Yamal bagged the Young Player of the Tournament award at Euro 2024. Yamal, who turned 17 over the weekend, registered four assists in the tournament (highest). As per Opta, Yamal now owns the joint-most assists in an edition of the Euros. Germany's Kai Havertz clocked the most shots on target (11). Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and Kylian Mbappe (France) managed nine shots on target.

Information

France kept four clean sheets; Georgia keeper made most saves

France kept the most number of clean sheets (4). The likes of Spain and Portugal managed three clean sheets each. Georgia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made the most saves (30). England's Jordan Pickford accounted for 18 saves (2nd-most) ahead of Nertherlands' Bart Verbruggen (17).

Twitter Post

