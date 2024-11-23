Harshit Rana's three-fer on Test debut restricts Australia to 104/10
Stand-in captain for India, Jasprit Bumrah, was simply phenomenal in the first Test against Australia at Perth. He took five wickets for just 30 runs, as Australia was bowled out for a paltry 104 in the second innings. The Indian skipper was well assisted by debutant pacer Harshit Rana, who dismissed three Australian batters. Here we look at Rana's performance and stats.
Debutant Rana shines alongside Bumrah
Rana gave India a much-needed breakthrough on Day 1 by sending back Travis Head. He opened the second day's proceedings with Bumrah and sent Nathan Lyon back with a snorter that got big on the Australian off-spinner and thudded onto his gloves. Despite some resistance from Mitchell Starc, who scored 26 off 112 balls, Rana got him in his second spell of the morning.
Here are Rana's numbers
Rana bowled 15.2 overs in his debut innings, claiming 3/48. With this three-fer, the right-arm pacer has raced to 46 wickets from 11 First-Class matches and has also contributed 476 runs, including one century and two fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 23-plus with the ball and 35-plus with the bat.
Australia's batting struggles continue
Despite Starc's efforts, Australia couldn't avoid one of their lowest totals against India. However, they did better their lowest total at home (85) in this century. Earlier in the Test, India were bowled out for 150 after opting to bat first. The match was marred by a battle between two out-of-form batting units and witnessed as many as 17 wickets fall on the first day.