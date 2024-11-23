Summarize Simplifying... In short In his Test debut, Harshit Rana's three-wicket haul helped restrict Australia to a low score of 104.

Despite Mitchell Starc's resistance, Australia couldn't surpass one of their lowest totals against India.

Rana, with his impressive performance, has now accumulated 46 wickets from 11 First-Class matches, along with contributing 476 runs.

Rana bowled 15.2 overs in his debut innings, claiming 3/48 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Harshit Rana's three-fer on Test debut restricts Australia to 104/10

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:42 am Nov 23, 2024

What's the story Stand-in captain for India, Jasprit Bumrah, was simply phenomenal in the first Test against Australia at Perth. He took five wickets for just 30 runs, as Australia was bowled out for a paltry 104 in the second innings. The Indian skipper was well assisted by debutant pacer Harshit Rana, who dismissed three Australian batters. Here we look at Rana's performance and stats.

Debutant Rana shines alongside Bumrah

Rana gave India a much-needed breakthrough on Day 1 by sending back Travis Head. He opened the second day's proceedings with Bumrah and sent Nathan Lyon back with a snorter that got big on the Australian off-spinner and thudded onto his gloves. Despite some resistance from Mitchell Starc, who scored 26 off 112 balls, Rana got him in his second spell of the morning.

Here are Rana's numbers

Rana bowled 15.2 overs in his debut innings, claiming 3/48. With this three-fer, the right-arm pacer has raced to 46 wickets from 11 First-Class matches and has also contributed 476 runs, including one century and two fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 23-plus with the ball and 35-plus with the bat.

Australia's batting struggles continue

Despite Starc's efforts, Australia couldn't avoid one of their lowest totals against India. However, they did better their lowest total at home (85) in this century. Earlier in the Test, India were bowled out for 150 after opting to bat first. The match was marred by a battle between two out-of-form batting units and witnessed as many as 17 wickets fall on the first day.