Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling game, the Cowboys clinched a 45-10 victory over Washington, marking their 13th consecutive home win.

The highlight was Ron Bland setting a new NFL record with his fifth pick-six of the season, a 63-yard return that sealed the win.

This feat places him among the ranks of players like Rod Woodson, Darren Sharper, and Aqib Talib, who hold the most pick-sixes in NFL history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear, in 2023 DaRon Bland recorded his fifth and record-breaking pick-six against the Commanders (Image credit: X/@brgridiron)

#ThisDayThatYear: Cowboys' Ron Bland sets new NFL pick-six record (2023)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 10:00 am Nov 23, 202410:00 am

What's the story On November 23, 2023, DaRon Bland of the Dallas Cowboys made history by setting a new NFL record for the most pick-sixes in a single season, with his fifth interception return for a touchdown. This remarkable achievement came during a victory over the Washington Commanders. Notably, the previous record of four was set in 1971 and was most recently tied in 1993. Here's more.

What is pick-6

What does pick-6 mean in the NFL?

A pick-six occurs when a defensive player intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown. The term combines "pick" (slang for interception) and "six" (points for a touchdown). It's a game-changing play, as it shifts momentum without the offensive team even touching the ball, often altering the course of the game significantly.

Game recap

Bland sets NFL record as Cowboys extend home win streak

The Cowboys extended their home win streak to 13 with a dominant 45-10 victory over Washington. Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns, while Bland set an NFL record with his fifth pick-six of the season. The defense stiffened in the second half, with key fourth-down stops. Dallas tied a franchise record with its seventh win by 20+ points, solidifying their spot in the playoff hunt.

Most pick-6's

Players with most pick-sixes in NFL history

Rod Woodson leads the list with 12 returns across his 17-season career while playing for four teams. He is trailed by Darren Sharper and Darren Woodson, who are tied for second with 11 of them. Aqib Talib is the next player with 10 returns, followed by three players (Ken Houston, Deion Sanders, and Aeneas Williams) who are tied with nine pick-sixes

2023 season pick-sixes

Rundown of Bland's five pick-sixes in the 2023 season

Bland recorded five pick-sixes in the 2023 season. Bland's record-breaking fifth pick-six, a 63-yard return, capped the Cowboys' 45-10 victory over the Commanders. His other pick-sixes included a 22-yard return in the opener and a 54-yarder against New England's Mac Jones in Week 4. A 30-yard score against Matthew Stafford of the Rams in Week 8, and another 30-yard return against Carolina's Bryce Young.