Australia register their second-lowest total versus India in home Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:04 am Nov 23, 2024

What's the story A terrible show with the bat meant Australia have registered their second-lowest team total against India in home Tests. The Aussies were bundled out for just 104 in the second innings of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener at Perth's Optus Stadium. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah starred for the visitors, claiming a scintillating five-wicket haul. Notably, India posted 150/10 batting first. Here is the innings report.

Innings summary

Poor response from the Australian unit

The hosts were reduced to 38/5 on Day 1 as Bumrah picked up three early scalps. Debutant Harshit Rana gave India a much-needed breakthrough by sending back Travis Head. Mohammed Siraj also took two wickets before Bumrah took his fourth as Australia ended the opening day at 67/7. Alex Carey (21) and Mitchell Starc (26) made handy contributions as Australia finished at 104/10.

Bowlers

Bumrah starred with the ball

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 5/30 across 18 overs. Siraj returned with 2/20 across 13 overs. Meanwhile, Rana claimed 3/48 across 15.2 overs on debut. Young all-rounders Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar failed to strike, bowling three and two overs, respectively.

DYK

Australia script this record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia's 104/10 is now their second-lowest team total against India in home Tests. They were folded for just 83 in the 1981 Sydney Test. Overall, this is their fourth-lowest total against India in this format. This is also Australia's lowest all-out total while batting second at home since 2000.