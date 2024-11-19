Summarize Simplifying... In short KL Rahul, despite a recent elbow injury, has shown mixed performance in Test cricket in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia), scoring 1,170 runs in 21 matches.

His performance on Australian soil has been less impressive, with 187 runs in 5 matches.

His performance on Australian soil has been less impressive, with 187 runs in 5 matches.

Overall, Rahul has accumulated 2,981 runs in 53 matches, including 8 hundreds and 15 fifties, with a strike rate of 53.07.

Versus pacers in SENA, Rahul owns 991 runs, being dismissed 37 times (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

KL Rahul: Decoding his Test stats in SENA nations

By Rajdeep Saha 01:37 pm Nov 19, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team batter, KL Rahul, is likely to feature in the opening Test match versus Australia to be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, starting November 22. Rahul could either open the innings or bat at number three with both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill ruled out. It's a crucial phase for Rahul who would be keen to showcase his credentials.

Updates

KL Rahul's latest update and his batting form details

On November 17, Rahul resumed training after injuring his elbow. The injury happened during a match simulation when he failed to connect his bat with a rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna. However, despite the setback, Rahul was spotted practicing in the nets. Rahul scored 0 and 12 versus New Zealand (1st Test) before being dropped. Versus Australia A, he managed 4 and 10.

SENA

Rahul has been dismissed 37 times by pacers in SENA

Rahul has had mixed results in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). As per ESPNcricinfo, the versatile batter has amassed 1,170 runs from 21 matches (40 innings) at an average of 29.25. However, he has hit 5 tons and two fifties. His strike rate reads 47.91. Versus pacers in SENA, Rahul owns 991 runs, being dismissed 37 times from 40 innings.

Information

His performance on Aussie soil

On Australian soil, Rahul has racked up 187 runs from five matches (9 innings) at just 20.77. He has managed to hit one hundred (110). His strike rate is 44.84 Down Under. He has faced 417 deliveries.

Numbers

Rahul's overall numbers in Tests and versus Australia

In his career, Rahul has piled up 2,981 runs at an average of 33.87 from 53 matches (91 innings). In addition to 8 hundreds, he has clobbered 15 fifties. His strike rate is 53.07. Meanwhile, he owns 618 runs versus Australia from 11 matches (19 innings) at 34.33. In addition to a ton, he has 6 fifties under his belt.

