Sanju Samson's impressive performance as an opener in recent T20I matches, including two centuries, has sparked debate about the team's lineup when regular openers return.

Suryakumar Yadav, the team's skipper, has left decisions about Samson's future role to the selection committee and BCCI.

Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik praised Samson's technical changes, particularly his six-hitting ability.

SKY termed the selection dilemma a 'happy headache' (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav addresses selection dilemma post Sanju Samson's stellar performance

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:57 pm Nov 16, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has recognized the selection dilemma created by Sanju Samson's phenomenal form in the T20I series against South Africa. He termed this scenario a 'happy headache' at a post-match presser after India's 3-1 series win over South Africa. The skipper emphasized that there are many players fighting for one place in the squad, leading to a healthy competition in the team.

Stellar performance

Samson's impressive form sparks selection debate

Samson has been in phenomenal touch, having scored two centuries in the recently concluded T20I series and three hundreds in his last five T20I matches. He rose to the occasion as an opener with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the designated openers of India's T20I team, missing out due to Test assignments. His performance has reignited the debate of team combination when Gill and Jaiswal return to action.

Uncertain future

Yadav defers decision on Samson's future role

When asked about Samson's future role in the team, Yadav left it to the selection committee and the BCCI. He said, "I have not thought about that far away. I like to live in the moment, enjoying the series win right now." The skipper stressed that while picking a team from so many talented players is difficult, it's a good problem for Indian cricket to have.

Praise

Karthik praises Samson's technical changes

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has also lauded Samson, saying the wicketkeeper-batter has cemented his place as an opener in T20Is. He praised the former for making huge technical changes to his game, especially his emphasis on six-hitting. "That's a man who, even when he misses the length, doesn't panic and holds that extra second. That's a very tough skill to have," said Karthik about Samson's batting prowess.