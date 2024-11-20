Summarize Simplifying... In short Steven Smith and Jasprit Bumrah, two cricket giants, have had an interesting face-off in Test cricket.

Smith, known for his unique batting style, has a decent average of 52.00 against Bumrah, having been dismissed by him only once in five Test innings.

As they gear up for their next clash in Perth, both players are on the brink of significant milestones, with Smith nearing 10,000 Test runs and Bumrah close to 200 wickets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Both Smith and Bumrah have incredible numbers in Test cricket

How has Steven Smith fared against Jasprit Bumrah in Tests?

By Parth Dhall 03:45 pm Nov 20, 202403:45 pm

What's the story The much-awaited five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India is set to begin on November 22. The Optus Perth Stadium in Perth, a venue known to produce pacy and bouncy tracks, will host the series opener. While Steven Smith will have the onus to bolster the Aussie batting line-up, Jasprit Bumrah would lead India's pace attack. Have a look at their rivalry.

Rivalry

Bumrah has dismissed Smith once in Tests

Bumrah has emerged as a prolific wicket-taker across formats. On the other hand, Smith has stood out with his unconventional batting technique. Over the years, Smith has played Bumrah meticulously in Test cricket. He has fallen to the Indian pacer once in five Test innings. Smith's average against Bumrah in the format reads 52.00. His tally includes 7 fours.

Information

Clash in 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Smith and Bumrah have clashed in a solitay Border-Gavaskar Trophy (2020/21). The Aussie batter scored 52 runs off 114 balls while getting dismissed once. He has faced 89 dot balls in this battle.

Perth

Battle takes center stage in Perth

The duo is now set to clash in the 1st Test at the Optus Perth Stadium. Bumrah would look to trap Smith by getting the ball in. The bouncy track in Perth will further help the Indian pacer. Both Smith and Bumrah have incredible numbers in Test cricket. While the Aussie batter is closing in on 10,000 Test runs, Bumrah is nearing 200 wickets.