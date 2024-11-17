Summarize Simplifying... In short After Gillespie declined the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) offer to be the all-format coach due to increased workload without extra pay, the PCB has decided to appoint Aaqib Javed as the new head coach.

Gillespie's tenure saw Pakistan's first Test home series win in nearly four years and their first series triumph in Australia in 22 years.

Javed's performance will be re-evaluated after the Champions Trophy in March.

Aaqib Javed to be appointed Pakistan cricket team's head coach

What's the story Aaqib Javed is set to replace Jason Gillespie as the head coach of Pakistan's cricket team, across all formats. The development comes amid a period of rapid changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Gillespie, who is currently the Test coach and interim coach for the white-ball team, will soon be relieved of all his duties, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo. Here's more.

Contract disagreement

PCB's initial plans and Gillespie's contract dispute

The PCB first approached Gillespie to be the all-format coach till the end of the ICC Champions Trophy in March. However, this came with added white-ball duties without any changes to his current contract. Gillespie turned down the offer due to the increased workload without any additional pay, prompting the PCB to rethink their decision and start looking for a new all-format coach.

Tenure review

Gillespie's tenure and time spent in Pakistan

A PCB official also cited Gillespie's limited time spent in Pakistan as a reason for his replacement. This explanation is similar to the board's previous justification for Gary Kirsten's resignation last month. Despite these claims, Gillespie maintains that he has fulfilled all contractual obligations regarding his presence in Pakistan, even conducting the Shaheens tour of Darwin without additional compensation.

Coach search

PCB's search for new coach and Aaqib's appointment

After Gillespie rejected the offer, the PCB thought of promoting Azhar Mahmood or appointing Saqlain Mushtaq as the new coach. But neither of the candidates found enough support in the board's advisory circle. This resulted in Aaqib Javed being offered the position till the end of Champions Trophy in March, after which his performance will be re-evaluated by the PCB.

Pakistan enjoyed change of fortunes under Gillespie

Gillespie's tenure began ignominiously when Pakistan slumped to a home 2-0 defeat against Bangladesh. However, things turned around with the side claiming a 2-1 triumph against England after having gone behind. It was Pakistan's first Test home series win in nearly four years. With Kirsten resigning soon after, Gillespie was appointed interim white-ball coach for the tour of Australia. He oversaw Pakistan's first series triumph in the country in 22 years. However, Pakistan have lost the 20-over series.