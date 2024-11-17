Shamsi and Bumrah have played 70 T20I games, claiming 89 scalps each (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Tabraiz Shamsi and Jasprit Bumrah share these identical T20I numbers

By Rajdeep Saha 07:07 pm Nov 17, 202407:07 pm

What's the story South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took to social media platform X on Sunday to share a unique story. Shamsi shared a screenshot of his and Jasprit Bumrah's T20I stats profile and several numbers are identical. The South African left-arm spinner was left stunned to see this crazy coincidence. Here we present to you the stats of these players and the connection they share.

Twitter Post

Same!

Numbers

Check out their numbers!

Bumrah has featured in 70 matches, claiming 89 scalps at 17.74. He has bowled 1,509 balls and conceded 1,579 runs with his economy rate being 6.27. On the other hand, Shamsi has also played 70 matches, claiming the same number of wickets (89) and bowling the exact number of deliveries (1,509). However, he averages 20.89 and owns an ER of 7.39.