The LA Dodgers capped off their spectacular 2024 season with a World Series ring (Image credit: X/@Dodgers)

MLB: Recap of the LA Dodgers' 2024 World Series glory

06:51 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story The LA Dodgers captured the 2024 World Series crown spectacularly, showcasing dominance and resilience. Powered by clutch performances, explosive offense, and rock-solid pitching, the Dodgers delivered a championship-worthy season. With this victory, the Dodgers solidified their legacy as one of MLB's elite franchises. We detail their stellar 2024 season in numbers.

Regular season

A recap of the National League West Champions' regular season

The Dodgers secured their 12th straight postseason spot on September 19 and clinched the NL West title on September 26 for the third consecutive year. With a wire-to-wire division lead and a league-best 98-64 record. They managed a 52-29 home record and a 46-35 away record. Notably, the Dodgers remained in first place in the division for the entire season.

Playoffs

World Series champions' postseason stats

The Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLDS, then topped the New York Mets in six games to claim their first NL pennant since 2020. Facing the New York Yankees in their 12th World Series clash and first since 1981, the Dodgers triumphed in five games, securing their eighth championship and wrapping up a historic season.

Records

Records broken by the Dodgers during their historic season

The Dodgers clinched the NLCS with a 10-5 win in Game 6, outscoring the Mets 46-26—setting an NL postseason record for runs in a series. Shohei Ohtani scored a record nine runs, and Max Muncy's 12 consecutive plate appearances on base set an MLB record. The Dodgers also broke MLB records with 42 walks and a .395 OBP.

Ohtani

The star for the Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

In his debut season with the Dodgers, 2024 off-season addition Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player in MLB history to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. He broke Shawn Green's franchise home run record with 54 homers, finishing the regular season with a .310/.390/.646 slash line, 130 RBIs, and 59 stolen bases.