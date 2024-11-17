Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Iyer, in top form with 452 runs in four Ranji Trophy matches, will captain Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer will lead Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

By Rajdeep Saha 06:47 pm Nov 17, 202406:47 pm

What's the story The Mumbai Cricket Association has announced its team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will start on November 23. The team will be captained by Shreyas Iyer, and features star players such as Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw. Shaw's selection comes after he was dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad over fitness issues. The team also sees the return of batsman Siddhesh Lad. Here's more.

Form

Iyer's impressive form in ongoing Ranji campaign

Iyer is in phenomenal form, having scored 452 runs at an average of 90.40 from four matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He has slammed two centuries - 233 against Odisha and 142 against Maharashtra. In Mumbai's recent win over Services, Iyer scored 47 runs from 46 balls in his side's first innings. Iyer's form has helped Mumbai win three out of their five matches so far (D1, L1).

New additions

Shaw and Kotian's inclusion in Mumbai squad

Shaw's return to the team is a major development after he was previously dropped from the Ranji Trophy side over fitness and discipline issues. The 25-year-old cricketer has been handed another opportunity to prove his mettle in the upcoming tournament. Spin bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian, who recently represented India A in unofficial Tests in Australia, has also been included in the Mumbai squad. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande are sidelined due to injuries.

Information

Mumbai's squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Juned Khan.