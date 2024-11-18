Summarize Simplifying... In short David Warner, retired Australian cricketer, has cautioned his team about Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's potential performance in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite Kohli's recent slump in form, Warner believes he could bounce back strongly, based on his past record of stepping up in Australia.

Despite Kohli's recent slump in form, Warner believes he could bounce back strongly, based on his past record of stepping up in Australia.

Other Australian players also share this cautious view, while former cricketer Mitchell Johnson questions Kohli's leadership abilities due to his recent form.

Kohli has struggled for form lately (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Warner warns Australia about Virat Kohli ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:27 am Nov 18, 202409:27 am

What's the story As the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy nears, all eyes are on Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. Despite his recent form slump, Kohli's record in Australia has been phenomenal over the years. He has consistently dominated the hosts as a player and captain. But this time around, he isn't just battling for form but also his legacy in Test cricket and his place in the team amid a possible transition after this ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Warner expresses concern for Australian team

Notably, David Warner, who recently retired from international cricket, has warned the Australian team about Kohli. Writing in his column for Herald Sun, he said, "This is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and we know Virat always steps up in Australia and completely embraces that challenge like almost no one else who has ever visited our shores." Warner said he's genuinely worried for the Australian cricket team as Kohli might come out strong and score heavily.

Kohli's performance in 2024 and previous peak form

In 2024, Kohli has only managed 488 runs in 19 international matches across formats, averaging 20.33. His top score this year is 76 and he has just two fifties from 25 innings. However, between 2016-2019, he was at the peak of his Test career with 4,208 runs from 43 Tests at an average of nearly 67. He also smashed seven double centuries as captain during this period—a record that remains unbroken.

Kohli's form since 2020 and Australian players' views

Since 2020, Kohli has been enduring a rough patch in Test cricket, having scored 1,838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of nearly 32. Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has said they would still be cautious about letting Kohli get too comfortable in the middle. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey and veteran opener Usman Khawaja have also observed that Kohli's aggression on the field has reduced over the years.

Johnson questions Kohli's ability to lead India

Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson has questioned Kohli's ability to lead India to victory in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, given his recent form slump. He wrote in his column for The West Australian, "His form hasn't been at its best recently and he will be under pressure to perform again here in front of the many Indian fans who will turn out."