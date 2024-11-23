Summarize Simplifying... In short Marnus Labuschagne has set a new record for the slowest strike rate in Australian Test cricket history, beating Steven O'Keefe's previous record from 2016.

Labuschagne's recent performance has been underwhelming, with only 242 runs in 11 innings in 2024 and a significant slump since his last Test century in July last year.

Despite these struggles, he has accumulated 4,116 Test runs overall.

Labuschagne scored two runs off 52 deliveries (Image source: X/@ICC)

Marnus Labuschagne registers slowest Test knock by an Australian: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:33 am Nov 23, 202409:33 am

What's the story Marnus Labuschagne has recorded the slowest innings in the history of Test cricket by an Australian. The incident took place on Day 1 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at Perth's Optus Stadium. Despite being dropped early on by Virat Kohli in the slips, Labuschagne could only score two runs off 52 deliveries before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

Record details

Labuschagne's strike rate surpasses previous record

Labuschagne's strike rate of 3.84 is now the slowest-ever in Australian Test cricket history. It beats the previous record of bowler Steven O'Keefe, who batted 98 balls for four runs at a strike rate of 4.08 against Sri Lanka in 2016. The new record adds to Labuschagne's struggles in the current 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, where he has scored just 655 runs at 28.47 with a century and five fifties in 13 matches.

Performance review

Labuschagne's performance in 2024 and post-century slump

In 2024, Labuschagne has only been able to score 242 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.88, including three fifties and a top score of 90. Since his last Test century in July last year, he has scored just 349 runs in nine matches at a dismal average of 23.26 with four fifties and a best of 90. Overall, he has raced to 4,116 Test runs at 49.