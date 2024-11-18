Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia swept Pakistan 3-0 in T20Is, setting a record for the most consecutive wins against Pakistan.

The victory was largely due to Stoinis's unbeaten 61* off 27 balls and his 55-run partnership with Josh Inglis.

Stoinis also achieved a personal milestone, becoming the fifth player to score 300 runs and take 20 wickets in a calendar year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Australia won the 3rd and final T20I by 7 wickets

Australia set these records with 3-0 clean sweep over Pakistan

By Parth Dhall 07:28 pm Nov 18, 202407:28 pm

What's the story Australia claimed a 3-0 series win over Pakistan after winning in the 3rd and final T20I at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Marcus Stoinis's brilliant 61* off 27 balls helped the Men in Yellow chase down 118 in just 11.2 overs. Pakistan struggled in the match, scoring only 117 runs in 18.1 overs after opting to bat first. Aaron Hardie took three wickets for Australia. Notably, Australia now have the most consecutive T20I wins against Pakistan.

Batting woes

Aaron Hardie derails Pakistan

Babar Azam was the only one who stood out for Pakistan, scoring 41 off 28 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as the team failed to post a respectable total. Meanwhile, Aaron Hardie was the star for Australia, having bagged figures worth 3/21 in four overs. His performance was instrumental in keeping Pakistan's score low and setting up an achievable target for Australia.

Match-winning knock

Stoinis's stellar performance seals victory for Australia

In reply to Pakistan's total, Stoinis produced a match-winning show for Australia. He scored an unbeaten 61* off just 27 balls, guiding his team to a comfortable chase against Pakistan. He smoked 5 sixes and as many fours. Stoinis has raced past 1,200 runs in the shortest format. He struck his fifth T20I half-century.

Crucial partnership

Stoinis and Inglis's partnership secures Australia win

Stoinis also shared a pivotal 55-run partnership with Josh Inglis, who scored a quickfire 27. This alliance helped Australia take control of the match. Reflecting on Stoinis's performance, Inglis said, "When he's going like that, it's really hard to stop." He also added that one of Stoinis's maximums was probably the biggest he had ever seen.

Information

300 runs and 20 wickets in a year (T20Is)

Stoinis had a stell run in T20Is in 2024, having finished the year with 330 runs and 21 wickets. He became the fifth player to complete double of 300 runs and 20 wickets in a calendar year in the format.

Record

Most consecutive T20I wins against Pakistan

As mentioned, Australia now have the most consecutive wins against Pakistan in T20I history. The Aussies have beaten Pakistan in seven successive T20Is between 2019 and 2024. They broke the record of New Zealand, who won six such matches against Pakistan between 2023 and 2024. Notably, Pakistan last defeated Australia in T20Is in 2018 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Information

Another feat for Australia

Australia won the Hobart match by 52 balls, the second-most balls remaining in a T20I victory for a side against Pakistan, as per Cricbuzz. The Aussies also won the Harare T20I by 55 balls in 2018.