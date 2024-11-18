Summarize Simplifying... In short A.C. Green, known for his longevity and versatility, tied the NBA record with his 906th consecutive game in 1997, despite the Mavericks' loss to the Kings.

Green's impressive streak began in 1986 and ended in 2001, during which he missed only eight games.

His career, marked by an average of 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, is a testament to his consistent contribution and efficiency in the game.

#ThisDayThatYear: In 2997, Mavericks' Ac Green tied Randy Smith's 906 consecutive games NBA record (Image credit: X/@NBAHistory)

#ThisDayThatYear: A.C. Green ties NBA record with 906 straight games

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:24 pm Nov 18, 202407:24 pm

What's the story On November 18, 1997, A.C. Green, playing for the Dallas Mavericks, tied the NBA record for consecutive games played at 906, a mark set by Randy Smith. Green achieved this feat during a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. His streak, which began in 1986, earned him the title of the league's "Ironman." We decode the historic game, his streak, and his career stats.

Streak

Green's 'Iron Man' streak

Green's 1,192-game streak began on November 19, 1986, with the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the San Antonio Spurs and ended on April 18, 2001, in his final game with the Orlando Magic. Remarkably, he missed only eight games in his career, including five during the 1986 playoffs and three early in the second season of his career.

Game recap

Green ties record, as Kings top Mavericks 102-95

Green tied Smith's NBA record with his 906th consecutive game as the Mavericks faced the Kings. Despite Green's historic milestone, the Mavericks fell short in a 102-95 loss. Sacramento's Corliss Williamson led with 20 points, Mitch Richmond had 17 points, and Dallas' Green and Dennis Scott contributed 20 each.

1997-98 season

Recap of the Mavericks and Green's 1997-98 season

The 1997-98 season marked the Mavericks' 18th in the NBA. They started strong but endured a 10-game November skid, leading to coach Jim Cleamons' dismissal. Green broke the NBA Iron Man record with 907 consecutive games, averaging 7.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. Despite mid-season trades and injuries, Dallas finished 20-62, highlighted by Michael Finley's standout performances and a record-breaking fouling strategy.

Career stats

Green's NBA career stats

Over 1,278 games, Green exemplified longevity and versatility, averaging 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Renowned for his efficiency, he boasted a career 49.4% field goal percentage and a 73.4% free throw rate. Consistently contributing as a rebounder, his 55.7% true shooting percentage highlighted his offensive impact. In the playoffs, he managed averages of 8.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.