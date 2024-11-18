#ThisDayThatYear: A.C. Green ties NBA record with 906 straight games
On November 18, 1997, A.C. Green, playing for the Dallas Mavericks, tied the NBA record for consecutive games played at 906, a mark set by Randy Smith. Green achieved this feat during a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. His streak, which began in 1986, earned him the title of the league's "Ironman." We decode the historic game, his streak, and his career stats.
Green's 'Iron Man' streak
Green's 1,192-game streak began on November 19, 1986, with the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the San Antonio Spurs and ended on April 18, 2001, in his final game with the Orlando Magic. Remarkably, he missed only eight games in his career, including five during the 1986 playoffs and three early in the second season of his career.
Green ties record, as Kings top Mavericks 102-95
Green tied Smith's NBA record with his 906th consecutive game as the Mavericks faced the Kings. Despite Green's historic milestone, the Mavericks fell short in a 102-95 loss. Sacramento's Corliss Williamson led with 20 points, Mitch Richmond had 17 points, and Dallas' Green and Dennis Scott contributed 20 each.
Recap of the Mavericks and Green's 1997-98 season
The 1997-98 season marked the Mavericks' 18th in the NBA. They started strong but endured a 10-game November skid, leading to coach Jim Cleamons' dismissal. Green broke the NBA Iron Man record with 907 consecutive games, averaging 7.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. Despite mid-season trades and injuries, Dallas finished 20-62, highlighted by Michael Finley's standout performances and a record-breaking fouling strategy.
Green's NBA career stats
Over 1,278 games, Green exemplified longevity and versatility, averaging 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Renowned for his efficiency, he boasted a career 49.4% field goal percentage and a 73.4% free throw rate. Consistently contributing as a rebounder, his 55.7% true shooting percentage highlighted his offensive impact. In the playoffs, he managed averages of 8.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.