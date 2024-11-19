Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A look at the match timings
The much-anticipated five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will begin on November 22 in Perth. This series is a landmark as Team India aim for an unprecedented third consecutive series victory on Australian soil. Meanwhile, the Australian team is keen to reclaim the prestigious trophy they last held in 2014-15. The series' outcome could also affect India's chances in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final.
1st Test to start at 7:50am IST
The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in Perth from November 22-26. The match will start at 7:50am IST. First Test: 1st session - 7.50am to 9.50am. 2nd session - 10.30am to 12.30pm. 3rd session - 12.50pm to 2.50pm. It will be followed by a day-night Test in Adelaide on December 6-10, starting at 9:30am IST. The third game will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 14-18, starting early at 5:50am IST.
Boxing Day and SCG Tests to start at 5:00am IST
The fourth Test will take place in Melbourne from December 26-30, a traditional fixture called the Boxing Day Test. The match will start at 5:00am IST. The series will end with the traditional New Year's Test in Sydney from January 2-7, also starting at 5:00am IST. This is the first five-Test series between India and Australia in over three decades.
Team changes and broadcast details
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and top-order batsman Shubman Gill will miss the first Test against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called up Devdutt Padikkal from the India A squad as a replacement. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team in Sharma's absence. The entire series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed via Disney+ Hotstar app.