The recognition comes after KKR's phenomenal performance in this year's IPL season (Image Source: X/@IPL)

KKR named 'Club of the Year' at Indian Sports Honours

By Rajdeep Saha 11:19 am Nov 19, 202411:19 am

What's the story The champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have been awarded the 'Club of the Year' at the Indian Sports Honours 2024. The recognition comes after KKR's phenomenal performance in this year's IPL season, which saw them clinching their third IPL title. The team's successful run was majorly credited to Gautam Gambhir's return as mentor. Here's more.

Game-changers

Gambhir's strategic decisions and Starc's acquisition

Gambhir's surprising strategic calls all season long shocked many, but eventually paved the way for KKR's victory. One of the biggest moves was buying Mitchell Starc for a whopping ₹24.75 crore at the auction table. The decision paid off on May 26, when KKR thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a one-sided match to lift their third IPL title. In KKR's final versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, Starc bowled three overs and claimed 2/14. Overall, Starc claimed 17 scalps from 14 matches.

Triumph

KKR's decisive victory and future challenges

In the final match against SRH, Starc and Harshit Rana ripped apart SRH's strong batting lineup, limiting them to a mere 113 runs. The chase was a cakewalk for Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, guiding KKR to a comfortable eight-wicket victory in just 10.3 overs. However, challenges await KKR in the IPL 2025 season with Gambhir departing the franchise and a mega auction coming up.

Award

Indian Sports Honours 2024 recognizes KKR's successful campaign

To celebrate their successful IPL 2024 season, the Indian Sports Honours honored KKR with the 'Club of the Year' title. The award was shared between KKR from IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women from Women's Premier League (WPL), and Puneri Paltan from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Representatives from each of the franchises received this coveted award on stage.

