Shafali Verma dropped from India's WODI squad for Australia tour

11:09 am Nov 19, 2024

What's the story Indian women's cricket team opening batter, Shafali Verma, has been dropped from the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The decision comes after her recent poor form, having scored only 108 runs in six matches this year. She averages only 18. Despite doing an able job in the 20-over format for IND-W, Varma will now need to work in 50 overs cricket. The WODI series will be played in Brisbane and Perth on December 5, 8 and 11. Here's more.

Comeback

Richa Ghosh returns to India's WODI squad

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is also set to make a comeback in the upcoming series against Australia. Ghosh had missed the home ODIs against New Zealand earlier as she was busy with her board exams. The team also welcomes batters Priya Punia and Harleen Deol, leg-spinner Minnu Mani, and fast bowler Titas Sadhu into its 16-member squad for this tour.

Squad changes

Absence of key players in India's WODI squad

The upcoming series will miss leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (injury) and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar (rested against New Zealand). The squad also misses off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, spin-bowling all-rounder D Hemalatha, uncapped seamer Sayali Satghare, and back-up wicketkeeper Uma Chetry. However, middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis, leg-spinner Priya Mishra and seamer Saima Thakor have retained their spots after impressive performances against New Zealand.

Strategy shift

Potential changes in batting order for India

With Verma's exclusion from the team, Yastika Bhatia will most likely open with Smriti Mandhana. Ghosh is expected to bat at No. 3, a position she has previously occupied. Punia, who has had three ODIs since 2023 and made a comeback against South Africa in June this year on the basis of her domestic performances, could also be considered for this crucial batting position.

Player spotlight

Deol and Sadhu's return to India's WODI squad

Harleen Deol is returning to the team after almost a year. Although she scored two half-centuries in her 10 ODIs since debuting in 2019, she hasn't had a consistent run in this format. Titas Sadhu, who has played nine T20Is but is yet to make an international appearance in ODI, will be the back-up fast bowler with Renuka Singh and Arundhati Reddy spearheading the attack.

Information

India Women squad

India's squad for ODIs against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor.