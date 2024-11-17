Summarize Simplifying... In short Lucy Hamilton, the youngest player to take a 5-wicket haul in WBBL history, led Brisbane Heat to a six-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars.

Her exceptional bowling skills, including a maiden over, limited the Stars to 138, setting an achievable target for her team.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Charlie Knott then led the successful chase, securing the Heat's third consecutive win and boosting them to third place on the leaderboard.

Hamilton's feat is better than the previous record of West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (Image Source: X/@WBBL)

WBBL: Lucy Hamilton becomes youngest player to take 5-wicket haul

By Rajdeep Saha 02:04 pm Nov 17, 202402:04 pm

What's the story Young cricket sensation Lucy Hamilton from Brisbane Heat has scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever player to bag a five-wicket haul in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). At the age of just 18 years and 193 days, Hamilton accomplished the feat during a crucial match against the Melbourne Stars. Her brilliant 5 for 8 is one of the best in the league's decade-long history. Here's more.

Record breaker

Hamilton surpasses previous record held by Hayley Matthews

As per ESPNcricinfo, Hamilton's feat is better than the previous record of West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, who had taken 5 for 19 off 3.4 overs for the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2017 WBBL season at 18 years and 296 days old. This win was especially memorable as it was Hamilton's first five-wicket haul in her eight-match WBBL career. Her brilliant bowling led Brisbane Heat to a six-wicket win over Melbourne Stars, further strengthening their position on the leaderboard.

Information

Unique records made by Hamilton

Hamilton has become the first Brisbane Heat player in WBBL to take a five-wicket haul. She is also just the third bowler in the tournament's history to register a five-wicket haul which included a maiden over. She is also the first bowler to take a fifer in the ongoing WBBL campaign.

Match highlights

Hamilton's performance propels Brisbane Heat to victory

Hamilton's exceptional bowling skills played a crucial role in limiting the Stars to a mere 138. She claimed the wickets of important players such as Annabel Sutherland and Yastika Bhatia, both of whom were bowled out in her first over. She also took down Meg Lanning and Tess Flintoff, further crippling the Stars's batting order. This proved to be a game-changing moment, paving the way for an attainable target for Brisbane Heat's batters.

Successful chase

Rodrigues and Knott lead successful chase for Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat's successful chase was led by Jemimah Rodrigues and Charlie Knott. Rodrigues scored a quickfire 45 from 31 balls, including two sixes and five fours before being dismissed by an Annabel Sutherland slower ball. The team achieved their target with 15 balls to spare, marking their third consecutive win in the league. This victory propelled them back into third place on the leaderboard.

Player's perspective

Hamilton reflects on her historic performance in WBBL

Reflecting on her historic performance, Hamilton couldn't believe what she had just done and was excited. She said, "All my mates are at schoolies at the moment, on the Goldy living it up," adding she couldn't believe what had just happened. "Going out there today I was just trying to back myself. Getting my first wicket and getting 5-fa, all the girls were getting around me. It was really exciting."

