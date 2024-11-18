Presenting highest team totals in India-Australia Tests Down Under
The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be underway on November 22 at the Perth Stadium. Australia, the home side, will be raring to claim their first Test series win over India in over a decade. Over the years, the two sides have produced some riveting encounters in the longest format. Here are the highest team totals in India-Australia Tests Down Under.
705/7d vs Australia, SCG, 2004
Only once have a side crossed the 700-run mark in India-Australia Test matches Down Under. India racked up 705/7d against hosts Australia in the 2004 SCG Test. Although the match was drawn, Sachin Tendulkar's majestic 241* in the first innings grabbed eyeballs. VVS Laxman also scored 178 in that innings. Notably, Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 60 in the second innings as well.
674 vs India, Adelaide, 1948
In 1948, the Donald Bradman-led Australia beat Australia by an innings and 16 runs in the Adelaide Test. Batting first, Australia scored 674, riding on knocks from Bradman (201) and Lindsay Hassett (198*). India were later bowled out for 381 and 277 in the match. Ray Lindwall took seven wickets in the final innings for Australia.
659/4d vs India, Sydney, 2012
In 2012, Australia beat India in the SCG's New Year's Test by an innings and 68 runs. India were bowled out for 191 before the hosts racked up 659/4. Ricky Ponting (134), Michael Clarke (329*), and Michael Hussey (150*) slammed tons. Notably, Clarke and Hussey added an unbeaten 334. India fared better in the second innings but perished for 400.