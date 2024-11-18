Summarize Simplifying... In short In the history of India-Australia Test matches Down Under, only once has a team crossed the 700-run mark.

This feat was achieved by India in 2004, with notable contributions from Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

Other high-scoring games include Australia's 674 in 1948 and 65d in 2012, with standout performances from Donald Bradman, Ricky Ponting, and Michael Clarke.

Ricky Ponting starred in Australia's 659/4d vs India in Sydney in 2012

Presenting highest team totals in India-Australia Tests Down Under

By Parth Dhall 08:46 pm Nov 18, 202408:46 pm

What's the story The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be underway on November 22 at the Perth Stadium. Australia, the home side, will be raring to claim their first Test series win over India in over a decade. Over the years, the two sides have produced some riveting encounters in the longest format. Here are the highest team totals in India-Australia Tests Down Under.

#1

705/7d vs Australia, SCG, 2004

Only once have a side crossed the 700-run mark in India-Australia Test matches Down Under. India racked up 705/7d against hosts Australia in the 2004 SCG Test. Although the match was drawn, Sachin Tendulkar's majestic 241* in the first innings grabbed eyeballs. VVS Laxman also scored 178 in that innings. Notably, Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 60 in the second innings as well.

#2

674 vs India, Adelaide, 1948

In 1948, the Donald Bradman-led Australia beat Australia by an innings and 16 runs in the Adelaide Test. Batting first, Australia scored 674, riding on knocks from Bradman (201) and Lindsay Hassett (198*). India were later bowled out for 381 and 277 in the match. Ray Lindwall took seven wickets in the final innings for Australia.

#3

659/4d vs India, Sydney, 2012

In 2012, Australia beat India in the SCG's New Year's Test by an innings and 68 runs. India were bowled out for 191 before the hosts racked up 659/4. Ricky Ponting (134), Michael Clarke (329*), and Michael Hussey (150*) slammed tons. Notably, Clarke and Hussey added an unbeaten 334. India fared better in the second innings but perished for 400.