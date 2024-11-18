Summarize Simplifying... In short In the history of India-Australia Test matches, the highest partnerships have been memorable.

VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar have the highest Test stand for India against Australia

A look at highest partnerships in India-Australia Tests Down Under

By Parth Dhall 08:30 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be underway on November 22 at the Perth Stadium. Australia, the home side, will be raring to claim their first Test series win over India in over a decade. Over the years, the two sides have produced some riveting encounters in the longest format. Here are the highest partnerships in India-Australia Tests Down Under (any wicket).

386 runs: Clarke-Ponting vs India , Adelaide, 2012

Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting stitched the highest-ever partnership in India-Australia Test matches, in 2012. The duo added 386 runs after after Australia were down to 84/3, batting first in the 4th Test against India in Adelaide. Both Clarke (210) and Ponting (221) hammered double-centuries as Australia reached 604/7d. The hosts later won the match by 298 runs and completed a 4-0 series sweep.

353 runs: Laxman-Tendulkar vs Australia, Sydney, 2004

VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar have registered the only other 350-plus stand in India-Australia Test matches. They recorded a 353-run stand in the 2004 Sydney Test against Australia, in the first innings. India racked up 705/7d, with Tendulkar smashing an incredible 241. Laxman starred with a 178-run knock, propelling India from 194/3 past 540. The match was eventually drawn.

334* runs: Clarke-Hussey vs India, Sydney, 2012

In 2012, Australia beat India in the SCG's New Year's Test by an innings and 68 runs. India were bowled out for 191 before the hosts racked up 659/4. Ponting (134), Clarke (329*), and Michael Hussey (150*) slammed tons. Notably, Clarke and Hussey added an unbeaten 334. India fared better in the second innings but perished for 400.