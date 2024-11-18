Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL's top five quarterbacks through Week 11 are led by the Bengals' Joe Burrow, who's the first to cross 3,000 passing yards this season.

Following him are Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, Kirk Cousins of the Falcons, Geno Smith of the Seahawks, and Brock Purdy of the 49ers.

These players have shown exceptional performance, with impressive stats in passing yards, touchdowns, and interceptions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bengals QB Joe Burrow currently leads the QBs with the most passing yards through week 11 of the 2024 season (Image credit: X/@RapSheet)

NFL: Presenting the top five QBs through Week 11

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:32 pm Nov 18, 202407:32 pm

What's the story The NFL season is heating up, and through Week 11, the quarterback position continues to shine as the league's ultimate game-changer. From precision passes to game-winning drives, this year's top QBs are redefining excellence on the field. Here's a look at the top five quarterbacks who have dominated the gridiron and led their teams to success so far this season.

#1

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals, (3,028 yards in 11 games)

The Bengals' QB Joe Burrow currently leads the list with 3,028 yards in 11 games this season. He is also the first QB to cross the 3,000 passing yards mark this season. He has completed 274 off his 408 attempted passes, including 27 TDs and just four interceptions. Notably, he also leads the league in TD passes. Cincinnati will face the Pittsburgh Steelers next.

#2

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens, (2,876 yards in 11 games)

The 2023 NFL MVP Jackson is second on the list, having amassed 2,876 yards across 11 games. He has completed 215 passes throwing 25 TD passes and just three interceptions, earning him an RTG of 117.3. He averages 9.0, with a pass completion rating of 67.0, and owns the longest pass of 84 yards so far this season. Baltimore face the LA Chargers next.

#3

Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons, (2,807 yards in 11 games)

Although the Falcons are coming off a 38-6 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, Cousins has done quite well this season. He has amassed 2,807 yards from the 11 games, whilst completing 245 passes. He also owns 17 TDs and nine interceptions. The Falcons next take on the Los Angeles Chargers, and are currently placed first in the NFC South with a 6-5 record.

#4

Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks, (2,781 yards in 10 games)

The Seahawks' veteran has made his way into the fourth place with 2,781 yards from 10 games this season. Smith has completed 258 passes throwing 11 TD passes and 11 interceptions. His longest pass until now is 71 yards. Smith has earned an RTG of 88.1, with a 69% completion rate. Meanwhile, Seattle are fresh off a 20-17 win vs the San Fransisco 49ers.

#5

Brock Purdy - San Fransisco 49ers, (2,613 yards 10 games)

The three-year 49ers player is fifth among the QBs with the most passing yards this season through week 11. Purdy has amassed 2,613 yards in 10 games, throwing 13 TDs and eight interceptions. He has earned a QB rating of 95.9 with a longest pass of 76 yards. Meanwhile, in the 49ers' loss today Purdy managed 21 passes for 158 yards and one TD.