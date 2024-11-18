Summarize Simplifying... In short Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors tops the list of NBA players with the most career three-pointers, scoring a record 3,782.

What's the story The art of the three-pointer has become a defining element in modern NBA basketball, and few have mastered it. These names include Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and James Harden. Meanwhile, with his recent milestone, Harden now ranks second all-time in career three-pointers made, surpassing Reggie Miller. Let's explore the top five NBA players who have sunk in the most number of career three-pointers.

#1

Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has sunk the most number of three-pointers in NBA history. Curry has scored a record, 3,782 threes across the 965 games he has played. Notably, Curry has attempted 8,886 threes and has an accuracy rating of 42.6% from behind the arc. Overall, he owns 23,872 points 4,555 rebounds, and 6,177 assists including 1,491 steals.

#2

James Harden - Los Angeles Clippers

As mentioned, Harden surpassed Reggie Miller to occupy the second spot with 2,975 three-pointers. He achieved this milestone in the Clippers' recent 116-105 victory over the Utah Jazz. Harden managed two off eight three-pointers and had 20 points in the game. Overall, Harden owns 26,174 points, 6,127 rebounds and 7,748 assists with a 36.3% accuracy from behind the arc.

#3

Ray Allen - Milwaukee Bucks

Ray Allen is now third on the list with 2,973 three-pointers from 1,300 games across his 18-season NBA career. Allen owns a 45.2% field goal accuracy, whilst he owns a 40% three-point accuracy. The two-time NBA champion is one of the two non-active players on the list, ahead of Reggie Miller. Overall, Allen has amassed 24,505 points, 5,272 rebounds, and 4,361 assists.

#4

Damian Lillard - Milwaukee Bucks

'Dame Time' stands fourth on the list with 2,639 three-points made in just 852 games (the lowest among the top five). Lillard's three-point accuracy reads 37%, having attempted 7,124 shots from behind the arc. Overall, the Bucks' point guard owns 21,411 points, 3,619 rebounds, and 5,725 assists with a 43.8 shooting accuracy.

#5

Reggie Miller - Indiana Pacers

Miller is the second non-active player on the list. He has buried 2,560 threes across the 1,389 games he has played, (the most among the top five players). In his 18-year NBA career, the five-time NBA All-Star has amassed 25,279 points (highest among the top five), 4,182 rebounds, and 4,141 assists. He has a 47.1% shooting accuracy and 39.5% three-pointer accuracy.