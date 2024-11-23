Summarize Simplifying... In short Kevin Love of the Cavaliers made NBA history by scoring a record-breaking 34 points in the first quarter against the Trail Blazers, the highest in Cavaliers' franchise history.

This feat helped the Cavs secure a 137-125 victory, with Love finishing the game with 40 points.

Despite Love's record, the all-time record for most points in a single quarter is held by Klay Thompson with 37 points.

#ThisDayThatYear In 2016, Cavaliers' Kevin Love shatters first-quarter scoring record vs the Trail Blazers (Image credit: x/@UCLAMBB)

#ThisDayThatYear: Cavaliers' Kevin Love shatters first-quarter scoring record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 09:00 am Nov 23, 202409:00 am

What's the story On November 23, 2016, Cleveland Cavalier's Kevin Love delivered an unforgettable performance, scoring an astonishing 34 points in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers. Love's scoring explosion, featuring eight three-pointers, set a franchise record and stands as one of the NBA's most dominant single-quarter displays. This record is still untouched and Devin Booker is the next closest with 29 points. Here's more.

First quarter

Love sets first-quarter record with 34 points

Love delivered an unforgettable first quarter, scoring a staggering 34 points against the Trail Blazers, setting a Cavaliers franchise record. Love shot 11-of-14 from the field, an incredible 8-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. His scoring spree helped the Cavs to a 46-31 lead, leaving Portland's defense in disarray and etching his name into NBA history.

Game recap

Cavaliers top Trail Blazers 137-125 as Love scripts history

The Cavaliers secured a 137-125 victory over the Trail Blazers, highlighted by Love's record-breaking 34-point first quarter, outscoring Portland's 31. Love finished with 40 points, shooting 12-of-20 from the field and 8-of-12 three-pointers. Cleveland's 46-point first quarter set the tone, with LeBron James adding 31 points and Kyrie Irving contributing 20. The Cavs built an early 15-point lead and never looked back.

Most points

Players with the most points in a quarter

Klay Thompson holds the record for the most points in a single quarter, scoring 37 points for the Warriors against Sacramento in 2015. Kevin Love follows with 34 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns ranks third with 32 points against the Spurs in 2022. The most recent entry, Devin Booker, scored 29 points against the Pacers in 2024, tying with three other players for the feat.

Most points

NBA players with the most points in the first-quarter

As mentioned, Love holds the record with 34 points against the Trail Blazers. Devin Booker is next with 29 points, scored against the Indiana Pacers. Luka Dončić, who was the closest to Love until 2024, follows with 28 points against the LA Clippers. CJ McCollum also recorded 28 points in a 2018 game against the Chicago Bulls, tying Dončić for third place.