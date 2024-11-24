Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore, a significant leap from his previous ₹16 crore contract with Delhi Capitals (DC).

Pant, a key player for DC, has scored over 3,000 runs in his IPL career, and was the team's highest scorer in 2024.

The auction featured 574 players, with Pant being one of the top-tier players in the ₹2 crore reserve price bracket.

Pant was released by DC (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

IPL 2025 auction: LSG buy Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:39 pm Nov 24, 202404:39 pm

What's the story India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will play for Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The team bought him for a massive ₹27 crore in the mega-auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. DC used the Right To Match card for Pant at ₹23.5 crore. However, LSG upped the bid to ₹27 crore and sealed the deal. Pant surpassed Shreyas Iyer's value of ₹26.75 crore earlier at the auction.

Pant's impressive IPL record and base price

Pant was a pivotal player for DC over the years, scoring 3,284 runs in 111 matches at an average of 35.31. His highest score is an impressive 128*. The southpaw has slammed 18 fifties besides a ton as his strike reads an impressive 148.93. This record and competitive pricing made a hot pick among franchises, including heavyweights like Chennai Super Kings.

Pant's leadership journey with Delhi Capitals

Pant's journey with DC started when the franchise retained him ahead of the 2018 auction after a phenomenal season. In 2021, he was made the team's captain, a position he held in the 2022 season as well. By 2024, Pant had established himself as a marquee player for DC and was once again bought by them for a whopping Rs. 16 crore in the auction.

IPL mega auction: A look at the player pool

The IPL player auction list features 574 players, including 366 Indians and 208 overseas players. 318 uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players will also be a part of the auction. 204 slots are up for bidding, including 70 for foreign cricketers. The highest reserve price is fixed at ₹2 crore, with Pant being one of the marquee players in this bracket.

Pant was DC's highest scorer in IPL 2024

Pant finished as DC's highest scorer in the IPL 2024 campaign. He amassed 446 runs from 13 matches at an average of 40.54. He struck at 155.40. Notably, for the fourth time in his IPL career, Pant scored 400-plus runs in a season. It's his third-best tally after 684 runs in 2018 and 488 runs in 2019. He managed 419 runs in 2021.

