LSG finished seventh in the standings (Source: X/@IPL)

Key takeaways from LSG's campaign in IPL 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:37 am May 24, 2024

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants failed to secure a playoff berth in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The KL Rahul-led side lacked the grit and determination as they claimed seven wins and as many defeats. Their NRR of -0.667 was the lowest among the top seven teams. LSG did well in parts but missed the bus. Here are the key takeaways from their campaign.

LSG

LSG falter later in the season

The Super Giants were excellent in the initial half of the season as they clinched five of their first eight matches. However, their last six games saw them register just two wins. Their bowlers particularly let them down. Rahul's men hence finished seventh in the standings. This was the first time in three seasons that LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Rahul

Rahul's intent was under the scanner

Rahul finished IPL 2024 with 520 runs at 37.14. However, his strike rate of 136.13 was the lowest among players with 300-plus runs in the season. His opening partner for the majority of the season, Quinton de Kock also struck at just 134.40 (250 runs). Their intent at the top meant LSG were often off to a slow start.

Middle-order batters

Pooran, Stoinis starred in the middle order

Nicholas Pooran was unarguably LSG's most valuable batter in the season. The West Indian batter struck at 178.21. Pooran, who managed 499 runs from 14 games, smoked 36 sixes. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis was the lone centurion for LSG. He smashed 124* versus Chennai Super Kings in a run-chase. The Aussie overall managed 388 runs, striking at 147.52.

Finishers

Lackluster show from the finishers

LSG were highly let down by their lower-order batters, who failed to score quickly towards the end. The likes of Ayush Badoni (137.42), Deepak Hooda (138.09), and Krunal Pandya (126.66) had strike rates of under 140. Their lackluster show put more pressure on Pooran and Stoinis. As per ESPNcricinfo, LSG had the worst run rate in the final five overs this season (10.43).

Mayank

Mayank Yadav's ouster hurt LSG

Speedster Mayank Yadav made a sparkling start to his IPL career, claiming match-winning three-wicket hauls in his first two outings. What majorly grabbed eyeballs was his ability to clock over 150 KPH often. He was also consistent with his line and lengths. However, fitness issues meant the pacer could play just four games. His absence severely dented LSG's plans.

Bowlers

Bowlers with 10-plus scalps for LSG

Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. He finished with 14 scalps at 26.57. Yash Thakur managed 11 wickets at 36.54. The tally includes a fifer. Ravi Bishnoi took 10 scalps at 38.30. Mohsin Khan also bagged 10 wickets at 38.50. Notably, LSG particularly struggled toward the end as their economy rate in the final overs was the third worst (11.80).